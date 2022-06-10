Tech giant Nokia CEO tells Davos meeting cell phones ‘will be built directly into our bodies’

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – A speaker at the 2022 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos has predicted a merging of people and cell phones.
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said at the gathering that he thinks cell phone technology “will be built directly into our bodies” within a decade.
Lundmark asserted that by the year 2030 it is probable that the connectivity interfaces we use to communicate will so radically change that those who use physical smart phones will be in the minority.
Before that happens, however, people will be sporting face-wearable technology like glasses that have smart phone tech capabilities, he opined.
Nokia posted an article in January 2022 that expressed the company’s predictions of a “world that fuses the digital, physical, and human domains to create revolutionary immersive experiences.”
Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God.
One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing.
It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left.
SIGN the petition to support the MLB players opposing LGBT Pride
The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain.
“That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed.
“We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued.
Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77— Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022
These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs.
SIGN the petition to stand with these five brave Christian players
People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian.
“Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked.
“This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.”
It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians.
Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022
We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27.
Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul.
SIGN: These men were right to reject the LGBT Pride insignias on their hats and jerseys.
Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity.
Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families.
Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with.
It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough".
SIGN the petition and play your part in resisting the advances of intolerant wokeism into every sphere of public life.
Thank you for signing and sharing this petition.
According to Nokia we can look forward to the “coming together of machines, ambient data, intelligent knowledge systems, and robust computation capabilities that redefine how we live… This is exactly what we will experience with the arrival of 6G from 2030.”
Another Davos participant and WEF contributor, Yuval Harari, has said that he believes humans can now be hacked like machines because of artificial intelligence.
The science-fiction sounding ideas from the Davos crowd have been harshly criticized by Dr. Robert Malone, who believes that claims about altering human biology and genes in a technological direction are off base.
Speaking at the World Council for Health’s Better Way conference in May 2022, Dr. Malone stated: “I want to talk a little bit about this transhumanism agenda, and the logic that we’re hackable beings… I have trouble reconciling the words that we’re hearing with my knowledge of the current state of the technology … These technologies are not capable of the task that is being asserted can be supported.”
He added: “… The truth is the technology is far more immature than we are being led to believe.”
About the general scientific claims of the Great Reset, he stated: “What I’m struck by is how immature the logic is and how faulty the science is… What is being asserted as true… is a fantasy.”
“Are these people stupid?” Malone asked rhetorically.