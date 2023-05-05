Censorship rising: Canada and Brazil’s new laws, latest details on Tucker Carlson’s departure

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, Father James Altman and Liz Yore once again joined John-Henry Westen, this time discussing new revelations dealing with Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News, new censorship laws in Canada and Brazil, and the Catholic response to The Satanic Temple’s conference in Boston.

Last week, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly revealed that sources from within Fox News told her that Carlson was not fired, but that he and the network are still working out the details of his departure. She also stated that she believes the network wants to make him look bad by releasing video to the Soros-backed organization Media Matters.

Reacting to the revelations, Yore said, “I think [Fox’s decision to get rid of Carlson] demonstrates that the most powerful and fearless voice in the media can be instantaneously silenced. … And they don’t care about their top moneymaker, their number one star, their biggest draw.”

“The global forces are absolutely intent on silencing our voices, anybody who appears to represent our voices,” Yore continued. “The global forces are organized and united in snuffing out anyone who poses an obstacle to the New World Order agenda.”

Father Altman, commenting on Kelly’s revelations, said, “What they’ve done now is they’ve not only taken out the biggest voice, the most listened-to voice, the voice that really reflected patriotic Americans on TV, but they’ve also put what’s called a ‘chilling effect’ on anybody else that might dare to say the things that he would say. And as a consequence … they have taken out of mainstream media the voice that would be pro-Republican, anti-Democrat. So they have taken out and they have cut off at the knees their opposition.”

Commenting on the possibility that Tucker could establish his own media company, Altman remarked that it would “not be in time for the 2024 election, whereby America will become another communist country, just like China, Just like Brazil, just like Canada.”

Late last week, the Canadian government passed C-11, a bill that could potentially limit free speech on the internet. Under the new law, it will now be up to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to come up with the details on how the bill will be enforced. The bill has faced immense criticism for its implications on freedom of speech, to the point that even Big Tech giants YouTube and Apple, which both have a history of enacting their own forms of censorship on users, have previously urged the Senate to stall the bill.

The Brazilian legislature is set to vote on a similar law banning “fake news,” which has the backing of the country’s socialist president, Lula da Silva.

Speaking about the bills and the censorship restrictions they would put on internet speech, Father Altman remarked, “When you put China and Iran and the restrictions on free speech in the same sentence as Brazil and Canada? I mean, who would even believe it? ‘No, that’ll never happen.’ Or in the United States, where we hold it so dear and always have? It’s just it’s mind-boggling to me that those countries fit in the same sentence.”

“If we don’t understand the implications of a restriction on free speech by media, by looking at such places as China or Brazil or Iran or at one time Russia, if we don’t understand the implications, then we’re fools,” he continued.

“So people have to be very careful and be aware of things like [these laws], both in your states as well as in the U.S. government,” Yore said about the laws. “If you disclose the fact that is known to be untrue, causes damage, and you knowingly use robots and fake news factories, this will be considered a crime with punishments, including imprisonment.”

“So, you know, it’s coming, as I said before, from all angles,” she continued. “We have got to pay attention. It is everybody’s duty to jump into the fray and to play a role, whatever you see fit. But it’s here. It is. It’s here. And our election is around the corner.”

Last weekend, The Satanic Temple (TST) held a SatanCon event at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Boston, attracting about 800 Satanists. The event was protested by both Protestants and Catholics from across the U.S., with the organization American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), as well its America Needs Fatima campaign and the TFP-staffed St. Louis de Montfort Academy, organizing a rally at which protesters recited the Rosary and sang hymns across the street.

“This is a lesson for Catholics,” Yore said of the TFP’s rally. “The protest was a way to put into practice our Catholic baptismal vows to reject Satan and all his works. And I am convinced and you know, the video out there is absolutely extraordinary. You know, people were coming down the street in front of this huge rally, honking their horns. They would hold up signs, ‘Reject Satan and honk your horn.’ People were honking their horns, thumbs up. Obviously, there [was] some back and forth with the Satanists.”

“This is what we are called to do,” she continued. “Go into the public square, praise Christ, pray the [Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary], pray the Rosary, battle Satan wherever he appears.”

Father Altman, commenting on the protesters singing hymns and reciting the Rosary, said, “If we took every one of those [Satanic events] to show how much we rejoice in the opportunity to make Christ present amidst the confusion and the chaos created by Satanists, … they would quit doing it, because what they’re doing is giving us an opportunity to show joy in grace, and that actually attracts people. Their ego doesn’t attract people.”

Speaking about the Satanists, Altman observed that “they can’t stand goodness, they can’t stand holiness.”

“They can’t stand themselves. They’re so broken and so wounded, that they have to deny the existence of God, because if God is God and God loves, and I’m so broken and wounded and feeling unloved, then that means even God doesn’t love me too,” he added. “And that’s something they can’t live with. So they have to deny the existence of God and they have to get their groupthink, their unity through [being] anti-God.”

“And if you understand why they do what they do, and then confront them with love, and then maybe in a moment of absolute desperation, they will fall to their knees and say, ‘Okay, God. Come save me,’” he continued. “That’s the only thing we can do. We can show them love so overwhelming, so powerful, that the noxiousness inside will force them to turn away [from Satan] and turn to love.”

For this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

