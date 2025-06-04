Censured doctor who’s now a Conservative MP calls COVID mandates ‘full Communism’  

Dr. Matt Strauss, just elected as a Conservative Party of Canada MP, used his first speech in Parliament to blast COVID mandates

(LifeSiteNews) – A censured Canadian doctor critical of virus lockdowns who was just elected as a new Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP used his first speech in Parliament to blast COVID mandates as “full Communism,” which he said allowed governments full “top-down” control of people’s lives.

“The zenith of all this top-down control came during the pandemic,” Dr. Matt Strauss, CPC MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, Ontario, said to Parliament on Tuesday.

“The members opposite went full Communism.”

While working as an emergency care doctor, Strauss was critical of COVID lockdowns and mandates. In 2021, he observed that full hospitals in Canada have been the norm for decades.

For speaking out, he was the target of Queen’s University after it allegedly censored him and enacted professional reprisals against him because of his outspoken views against COVID mandates and lockdowns. Elon Musk’s X helped fund Strauss’s legal against his former employer Queen’s University after it forced him to resign.

In his speech, Strauss lamented that the Canadian government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “ruined” people’s lives due to mandated lockdowns and mandates.

“They locked Canadians down in their homes, ruined weddings, funerals, Easters, proms and Christmases, closed the borders, kept mothers from children and brothers from sisters, deprived the House of its ancient rights, spent $600 billion of taxpayer money with no budget and doubled our national debt to pay healthy 16-year-olds to sit in their basement,” a visibly emotional Strauss said.

He blasted the fact this was all done “in the name of crisis management” as well as the fact those who opposed the COVID dictates were “hunted down.”

“Physicians, professors and journalists who spoke out against these abuses were hunted down. They had their licenses and their jobs threatened. I know this because it happened to me,” he said.

Strauss said that “every member of the Liberal caucus voted to trample their rights further.”

Many Canadian doctors who spoke out against COVID mandates and the experimental mRNA injections were censured by their medical boards.

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 shot mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the unvaccinated will no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance.

Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

