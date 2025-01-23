CEO of LGBT activist group GLAAD praises Pope Francis for promoting homosexual ‘blessings’

‘We are working with the Pope,’ Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said during a pro-LGBT session of the World Economic Forum in Davos. ‘I think we’ve seen the most movement we have ever seen,’ she added.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — The president of a powerful LGBT lobby group has praised Pope Francis for his pro-LGBT activism, including for promoting homosexual “blessings,” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said during a session titled “Open Forum: Protecting LGBTQI+ Lives” that “We are working with the Pope, and we have been working with the Pope and other religious leaders, and I think we’ve seen the most movement we have ever seen.”

“To see the Pope talk about that gay folks can enter the seminary, that he believes in ‘blessing’ same-sex ‘marriages,’ this is juxtaposed to what we are seeing in America.”

BREAKING – President of the powerful pro-LGBT organization @glaad, @sarahkateellis says they are working with Pope Francis (@Pontifex) and she commended the Pope for advances made on LGBT issues, including allowing so-called “same-sex blessings” pic.twitter.com/yK9lXkKOi3 — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 23, 2025

While it was widely reported that the Vatican approved a document by the Italian bishops’ conference that allowed homosexual men to enter the seminary, these reports turned out to be erroneous. The mainstream media reports focused on a vaguely worded paragraph that seemed to suggest that homosexual tendencies do not preclude someone from entering priestly formation.

However, the text by the Italian bishops also repeated Catholic teaching, which explains that the Church “cannot admit to the seminary or to holy orders those who practice homosexuality, present deep-seated homosexual tendencies or support the so-called ‘gay culture.’”

A spokesman for the Italian bishops’ conference confirmed to The Pillar that the mainstream media’s reading of the document was false.

However, Francis has sent mixed signals over the years, including many pro-LGBT messages. Last year, he sent a letter to a practicing homosexual man thrown out of seminary, telling him to “go forward with your vocation,” seemingly contradicting the Vatican’s guidance.

Pope Francis infamously approved the document Fiducia supplicans in December 2023 that endorsed priestly “blessings” of homosexual “couples.” The document has received widespread backlash and condemnation from faithful Catholics, including many bishops.

READ: Fr. Murray condemns Fiducia Supplicans: ‘Pope Francis has not upheld the Catholic faith’

GLAAD is one of the most influential pro-LGBT pressure groups in the U.S. and describes itself as “the world’s largest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization.” It seeks to change cultures to be fully accepting of homosexuality, same-sex “marriage,” sexual promiscuity, and transgenderism, including for children.

It has successfully influenced mainstream media and the entertainment industry to promote homosexuality and gender ideology. At last year’s WEF meeting in Davos, Ellis proudly proclaimed that they “have worked really close with Hollywood” to include what she called “LGBT folks” in all of their movies. Earlier in the discussion, Ellis discussed how her group strategizes to “infiltrate or work with media corporations who put information out.”

GLAAD is also one of the organizations responsible for LifeSiteNews being permanently banned on Facebook.

RELATED:

Pro-LGBT nonprofit GLAAD paid for CEO’s lavish lifestyle, likely violating IRS rules: report

GLAAD attacks Marvel, DC for excluding LGBT elements in superhero films

GLAAD reports more LGBTQ characters than ever on prime-time TV

Top LGBT group criticizes Disney for not promoting homosexuality enough

Share











