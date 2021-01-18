CEO of vaccine maker Moderna: ‘We’re going to live with this virus … forever’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The CEO of Moderna, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, said he thinks the coronavirus is here to stay. “We are going to live with this virus, we think, forever,” Stephane Bancel said during a panel discussion at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday.

Many health experts, such as the U.K.’s chief scientific advisor, Patrick Vallance, believe that COVID-19 is endemic, meaning it will be ever-present, as is the flu.

Additionally, many high profile figures such as Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci have said that life will go “back to normal” only after the population is widely vaccinated.

The emergence of new strains of COVID-19, however, raises the question of whether public health authorities will deem lockdowns perpetually necessary, as the world continues to anticipate new strains of the virus, perhaps indefinitely.

Moderna’s Bancel himself has also suggested that new vaccines will continue to be produced as new variants of the virus emerge.

“Health officials will have to continuously watch for new variants of the virus, so scientists can produce vaccines to fight them,” Bancel added during Wednesday’s panel discussion, according to CNBC.

“Researchers in Ohio said Wednesday they’ve discovered two new variants likely originating in the U.S. and that one of them quickly became the dominant strain in Columbus, Ohio, over a three-week period in late December and early January,” CNBC reported.

COVID-19 would be, reportedly, the fifth coronavirus to become endemic. Together, the four others are responsible for an estimated one-quarter of all colds.

For the most part they cause common-cold-type symptoms,” said Richard Webby, an influenza expert at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. “Maybe that is the most likely end scenario if this thing becomes entrenched,” Webby said, referring to COVID-19.

The use of hydroxychloroquine to succesfully treat COVID-19 is being denounced by the medical establishment and media, and even restricted by public authorities, while numerous doctors testify to its safety effectiveness.

The vaccines currently widely promoted by health authorities are the products of large pharmaceutical companies, which are known as the top lobbying force in Washington, D.C.

All vaccines currently in use in the Western hemisphere, or expected to be in use very soon, have some connection to abortion, at least when it comes to testing.

There are also reports of side effects following the use of the vaccine, from more harmless symptoms to fainting and even death. In Norway, several dozen elderly people died after taking the vaccine, although Steinar Madsen, medical director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, cautioned, “All of these patients have had serious underlying illnesses.”

“We can’t say that people die from the vaccine,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “We can say that it may be coincidental. It is difficult to prove that it’s the vaccine which is the direct cause.”

