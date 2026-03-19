Cesar Chavez sexually abused girls as young as 12: report

Democrat depictions of Chavez in hagiographic, saintly terms are now being discarded if not completely erased from leftist lore.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a shocking story released by The New York Times, Cesar Chavez, who has been revered by the left as a Catholic icon who fought for labor and civil rights, did so while sexually preying upon women and girl followers as young as 12.

After Chavez died in 1993, Democrat President Bill Clinton asserted that Chavez was an inspiring “Moses-like figure” and posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994.

In 2012, President Barack Obama established the Cesar Chavez National Monument in California.

When Joe Biden moved into the White House in 2021, he had a bronze bust of Chavez installed in the Oval Office.

But Democrat obeisance and depictions of Chavez in hagiographic, saintly terms, are now being discarded if not eviscerated from leftist lore.

The startling revelations have already prompted the cancellation of “Cesar Chavez Day” events across the country, and the United Farm Workers Union that Chavez founded has withdrawn its support from the once celebrated memorial observances.

Former leftist saint was a child rapist

Debra Rojas, now age 66, told the Times that she was first assaulted by Chavez at age 12 and then raped by him at 15. He reportedly told her that he had known they belonged together since he saw her at age nine.

Ana Murguia, also now 66, recounted how the sexual abuse by Chavez began when she was just 13. Chavez was 45 at the time.

“Ana Murguia remembers the day the man she had regarded as a hero called her house and summoned her to see him. She walked along a dirt trail, entered the rundown building, passed his secretary and stepped into his office,” the Times exposé explains. “He locked the door, as he always did when he called her, and told her how lonely he had been. He brought her onto the yoga mat that he often used in his office for meditation, kissed her and pulled her pants down. ‘Don’t tell anyone,’ he told her afterward. ‘They’d get jealous.’”

The Times also reported that Chavez carried on an affair with fellow activist and top aide Doloros Heurta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers union with Chavez. Huerta told the Times she was stunned by his sexual aggression.

Huerta is credited with coining the social justice rallying cry “Sí, se puede,” which translates in English to “Yes, we can” which in 2008 was adopted as campaign slogan for then-Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama.

The Times said Huerta, now age 96, held on to a dark secret for nearly 60 years out of fear:

One night during the winter of 1966 in Delano, Calif., she said, Mr. Chavez drove her out to a secluded grape field, parked and raped her inside the vehicle. Ms. Huerta, who was 36 at the time, said she chose not to report the assault to the police because of their hostility toward the movement, and she feared that no one within the union would believe her. She also described an earlier encounter in August 1960, when she said she felt pressured to have sex with him in a hotel room during a work trip in San Juan Capistrano in Southern California.

“Unfortunately, he used some of his great leadership to abuse women and children — it’s really awful,” Huerta said.

Politicians move to erase Chavez’s name, memory

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said that his state will not observe the Cesar Chavez holiday this year, adding, “I am directing all Texas state agency heads to comply. In the upcoming legislative session, I will work with Texas lawmakers to remove Cesar Chavez Day from state law altogether.”

“Reports of the horrific and widely acknowledged sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez rightfully dismantle the myth of this progressive hero and undermine the narrative that elevated Chavez as a figure worthy of official state celebration,” Abbott said.

Leftist California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled that he will likely change the state holiday that honors Chavez.

Other state and local jurisdictions are quickly moving to remove Chavez’s name from streets and schools.

The Times’ lengthy investigation into Chavez’s sexual abuse of women and girls was years in the making, based on extensive interviews with more than 60 people, and review of hundreds of pages of union records, confidential emails, photographs, and other material.

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