Charges dropped against former Loudon County school superintendent accused of ’trans’ rape coverup

LOUDON COUNTY, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) –– Prosecutors have dropped charges against the former superintendent of Loudon County Public Schools (LCPS) for allegedly lying about the school district having no knowledge of the rape of a female student by a gender-confused male student in 2021.

Prosecutors under Virginia’s Republican Attorney General, Jason Miyares, filed a “motion for nolle prosequi” Wednesday related to charges against Scott Ziegler regarding a comment made at a school board meeting in June 2021 surrounding the rape case.

The prosecutors, Brandon T. Wrobleski and Theophani K. Stamos, gave three reasons for the motion, citing Ziegler’s conviction in September this year for an “act of retaliation” against an LCPS special education teacher regarding an unrelated sexual assault, the available public evidence surrounding the case at hand, including the findings of a grand jury report from last December, and that the “orderly administration of justice, judicial economy, and the ends of justice mitigate against expending the significant additional resources that would be required to try the Defendant by jury on the instant Class 3 misdemeanor indictment,” something that would warrant up to a $500 fine, as opposed to the $2,500 fine and a year’s worth of prison time Ziegler faces as a result of his conviction.

“The Commonwealth is satisfied that justice has been done in the Defendant’s cases, and that nolle prosequi is appropriate under these circumstances,” the motion reads.

While at a June 2021 school board meeting following the rape of a female student in a restroom at Stone Bridge High School on May 28 that year, when asked if there was a record of the incident, Ziegler said that, “To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms,” adding “the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist.”

That October, however, WTOP News found that Ziegler sent an email to school board members informing them of the assault the same day the rape occurred. Also that October, LCPS released a statement that they informed the Loudon County Sherrif’s Office of the assault “within minutes of receiving the initial report on May 28.”

A Virginia juvenile court found that there was enough evidence against the gender-confused male to find him guilty of two counts of “forcible sodomy” on October 25 2021, and the Loudon County Sherrif’s Office announced charges against the student earlier that month related a separate assault at another Loudon County high school that took place on October 6. The announcement from the juvenile court led to student protests.

Last December, LCPS fired Ziegler following the release of the grand jury report, which found that LCPS officials “failed at every juncture” related to the rape cases and maintained that “throughout this ordeal [they] were looking out for their own interests instead of the best interests of LCPS.”

A grand jury indicted Ziegler later that month for three misdemeanor charges, one for misdemeanor false publication, one for misdemeanor prohibited conduct, and one for penalizing an employee for a court appearance. While convicted of “using his official position to retaliate against someone for exercising their rights,” Ziegler was also acquitted of punishing someone for submitting testimony to a jury.

Ziegler faces sentencing in January.

