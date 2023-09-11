Charges dropped, fines withdrawn two years after Canadian couple refused to stay in quarantine hotel

The resolution of the case exceeded the 18-month time limit and the Crown refused to admit its massive delay in filing the charges against the couple.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian couple that faced charges for refusing to stay in a government-mandated COVID quarantine hotel upon their return home from a Florida vacation has been vindicated after their fines were dropped by the Crown.

In January 2021, Audrey and Douglas Davies left for Florida and did not come home until June 26, 2021, through Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. At the time, the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had in place a mandatory three-day quarantine hotel stay for all arriving passengers.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) noted in a press release late last week that although Quarantine Act violations handed to the Davies for refusing to stay at a quarantine hotel were withdrawn, the Crown refused to admit its massive delay in filing the charges against the couple.

“Mr. and Mrs. Davies immediately completed a form on the reverse of their ticket, requesting an early resolution meeting with prosecutors,” the JCCF noted.

“It was not until June 2, 2023 (almost 24 months later), that a notice of an early resolution meeting was signed by the Court Clerk of the Ontario Court of Justice. The early resolution meeting occurred on July 20, 2023.”

The JCCF said that at the meeting the Davies’ lawyer had expressed serious concern with the delays in justice and cited “Section 11(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which states that “[a]ny person charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time.” The Crown nonetheless insisted on prosecuting the case.

A Supreme Court of Canada ruling from some time ago has already set a precedent that trials for cases in Provincial Courts must be completed within an 18-month time limit from when the charges were made.

“If trials are not completed within 18 months, prejudice is assumed, and a stay of charges will result, barring exceptional circumstances or delays caused by the accused,” the JCCF noted.

However, from March 2020 to April 2022, the division of the Ontario Provincial Court dealing with the Provincial Offences Act was fully closed to in-person proceedings despite the fact other divisions of Provincial Courts were open.

“Remarkable and lengthy closures like those affecting the Davies were considered to be ‘exceptional circumstances and did not, therefore, count toward the 18-month threshold,” the JCCF said.

Chris Fleury, the Davies’ lawyer who has been supported by the JCCF, sent a letter to the Crown on August 12, 2023, “reiterating the Davies’ concerns regarding the delay and demanding that the matter move forward as quickly as possible.”

“On August 30, 2023, the Crown informed Mr. Fleury that the charges against Mr. and Mrs. Davies had been withdrawn,” the JCCF said.

Outcome ‘bittersweet,’ lawyer says

The JCCF said the result for the Davies’ is “bittersweet.”

“It is an excellent outcome for them personally. But it is frustrating for Canadians who will not get to challenge Ontario’s decision to keep Provincial Offences Courts closed while all other Ontario courts were open,” Fleury said.

“We were looking forward to challenging established case law and ensuring that section 11(b) of the Charter is enforced consistently across the Provincial Courts.”

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on how a Canadian federal court denied a case challenging COVID-era jab quarantine mandates, which resulted in thousands being fined millions of dollars, as not needed because authorities have since dropped such dictates.

The Quarantine Act was used by the federal government to enact severe draconian COVID travel rules on all returning travelers to the country. Trudeau’s use of the Quarantine Act gave his government the power to place upon Canadians “unprecedented travel and isolation” requirements.

Thousands of Canadians were fined as much as $3,000 under the Quarantine Act, which was in place since mid-2020 before it was suspended on October 1, 2022. There are currently no COVID restrictions for entering or leaving the country.

The much-maligned ArriveCAN travel app was also made optional, and a jab mandate for foreign visitors to enter Canada was removed.

The Trudeau government even argued that its COVID rules and shutdowns were good for the nation, despite medical research showing the contrary.

Canada’s Public Health Agency spent over $43 million hiring security guards to enforce COVID quarantine rules by making house calls on returning travelers.

In total, the agency handed out $14.9 million in quarantine fines.

