Charles Barkley says under no circumstances should men play against female athletes

The former NBA star cautioned that 'we have to be very careful because you don’t want to put kids in a disadvantageous situation.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley does not believe male athletes should compete against females.

“I support the gay community 100%. I support the transgender community 100%. But I do not, under any circumstances … think that men should play sports against women,” Barkley said on a podcast this week.

“I do not under any circumstances, zero, think that men should play sports against women…I’m done. I don’t wanna hear you try to explain it to me.” Charles Barkley had some STRONG words for people who think that MEN playing in WOMENS sports is ok 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jnQ0y1FIXY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 9, 2025

In the 1990s, Barkley, 62, was a registered Republican but supported the Democratic Party, especially Barack Obama, in the 2000s. In 2008, he told CNN that pro-life conservatives are “fake Christians.”

In the 2010s, Barkley repeatedly criticized Donald Trump but also had harsh words for Democrats, notably refusing to promote liberal talking points on law enforcement, race, and other issues black voters tend to agree on.

During his appearance on the OutKick podcast Thursday, Barkley shared additional comments on trans athletes.

“I’m against any form of discrimination, period … you can be who you want to be,” he said. “I love my gay friends. I love my transgender friends.”

At the same time, he commented, “we have to be very careful because you don’t want to put kids in a disadvantageous situation … when you get older you can make your own decisions.”

“I think we need to be very careful screwing around with kids. Because they’re not fully developed as a person … if you want to transgender when you get old, God bless you, do your own thing,” he said.

Barkley’s comments come in the aftermath of President Trump launching an all-out war on males competing in female sports. In January, he signed an executive order banning the practice, which had been permitted by the NCAA and other sports governing bodies. He also told graduates of the University of Alabama this month that “as long as I’m president, we will always protect women’s sports. Men will not play in women’s sports.”

