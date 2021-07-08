Charlie Kirk announces campaign against forced COVID vaccines for college students

July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — As students prepare to head back to campus this fall, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is kicking off a new national campaign to push back against many institutions’ mandatory COVID-19 shots, which he says are “immoral, unconstitutional, and deeply irresponsible.”

Mandatory Vaccinations—especially for low-risk demographics—are immoral, unconstitutional, and deeply irresponsible.



That’s why @TPUSA is fighting back by launching a national 'No Forced Vax' campaign on 2,500+ campuses



Join the movement.



Learn how—https://t.co/f4wJC1Bmkn pic.twitter.com/lQ60UXGOKx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 8, 2021

Kirk spoke with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Wednesday, announcing a “massive public relations campaign” called “No Forced Vax” which will be launched on over 2,500 college campuses.

The campaign will offer legal support for students seeking exemptions from vaccine mandates and pressure Republican governors to provide relief to students who opt out of taking the jab.

“At Turning Point USA, we’re going to give everything we have to make sure that students are not going to have to live in a medical apartheid because they don’t want to get the vaccine,” Kirk said.

Kirk said students have told him their universities were “basically mandating” the vaccine, telling them that if they chose not to get the shot they would need to take online courses, wear a mask on campus (even outdoors in some cases), and be subject to COVID-19 testing.

“What’s happening here, Tucker, is force and control,” Kirk alleged, adding that “what’s been really strange to see is how few organizations or people are pushing back against this.”

Kirk said Turning Point, which organizes young people in high school and college to engage in conservative activism, will not tolerate students being “forced to get the vaccine against their will.”

Some conservatives have criticized Kirk for being too friendly with pro-gay “conservatives” and not focusing heavily on moral issues.

The campaign’s webpage provides resources and outlines the key reasons for the initiative.

The four points highlighted by Turning Point are:

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has received 5,718 reports of death following the vaccine.

Under the PREP Act, Pfizer and Moderna are immune from any legal action from patients experiencing side effects, including death.

The mRNA from the vaccine is transported into your cells via the vaccine nano-particles of lipid/fat composition. This has never been used before in human trials and long-term health effects have not been determined.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) website published an article on January 12 referring to the COVID-19 as an "experimental coronavirus vaccine."

Kirk told Carlson the campaign is “about medical freedom and privacy,” adding that individuals, especially young people who are “in the lowest risk cohort in the entire country of dying from the Chinese coronavirus,” should not be forced to take the experimental vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “[c]ompared with 18- to 29-year-olds the rate of death is four times higher in 30- to 39-year-olds, and 610 times higher in those who are 85 years and older.”

80 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. were recorded in people over the age of 65.

Meanwhile, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) acknowledged in June there is a “likely association” of heart inflammation in teens and young adults connected with mRNA shots.

Kirk said his campaign will “put pressure on Republican governors” to “make sure the state universities do not mandate these vaccines and create these almost two realities.”

“It’s almost this apartheid-style open-air hostage situation, like ‘oh, you can have your freedom back if you get the jab,’” Kirk said. “This is unacceptable, we’re going to fight back against it.”

