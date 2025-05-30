Charlotte Latin Mass ban is ‘heartless,’ ‘ideological,’ Peter Kwasniewski tells Raymond Arroyo

Peter Kwasniewski said Bishop Martin should ‘apologize’ for his sweeping ban on the Latin Mass in Charlotte and resign if he doesn’t want a ‘healthy and conservative’ diocese.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — Liturgical scholar Dr. Peter Kwasniewski strongly criticized Bishop Michael Martin’s decision to suppress the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in the Diocese of Charlotte during a Thursday appearance on The World Over with Raymond Arroyo.

Martin’s directive closes four diocesan TLMs and relocates all worship to a single non-parish site in Mooresville. Kwasniewski called the move “ideological.”

According to Kwasniewski, the bishop bypassed several options widely used elsewhere, including requesting an extension, setting up more than one non-parish location, or inviting priestly institutes such as the FSSP or Institute of Christ the King.

“He chose not to [take those options],” he said. “He wanted to own this.”

The directive came with a leaked four-page FAQ acknowledging that most TLM attendees accept the Novus Ordo Mass and the legitimacy of Vatican II. The leak of this FAQ turned local backlash into international outrage.

Martin also admitted that Catholics may stop donating or leave the diocese – and that this was no reason to compromise on his plans. “It’s heartless,” Kwasniewski said. “Not the heart of a shepherd.” Arroyo described the implementation as a “draconian cramdown.”

“The manner in which the bishop writes indicates that he’s rushing to push through something that he’s afraid Pope Leo XIV wouldn’t agree with,” Kwasniewski said, adding that Martin’s action contradicts Leo’s stated goal of unifying a divided Church.

A separate leaked document – since shelved, according to The Pillar – would have banned Latin even in the Novus Ordo, as well as kneeling for Communion, classical vestments, male-only altar servers, and various devotional prayers.

Kwasniewski explained that Martin’s changes were not even in keeping with those of Vatican II. “Vatican II itself said, ‘Preserve the Latin.’”

He warned that the crackdown is already alienating young Catholics and pushing some toward Eastern rites or Orthodoxy. “They’re tired of kumbaya and guitars and jamborees. They want sacredness, reverence, kneeling and all these sorts of things.”

Martin’s move comes amid growing speculation over whether Pope Leo XIV will revisit Traditionis Custodes – and whether Charlotte is serving as an early test case.

“He should apologize for what he’s done,” Kwasniewski said, “Rescind all of this legislation and just let the Diocese of Charlotte be healthy and conservative – and resign if he doesn’t want that kind of diocese.”

