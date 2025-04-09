Chemical abortions have skyrocketed in Ontario since introduction of mifepristone

Chemical abortions using mifepristone surged in Ontario from 8% to 56% of all abortions between 2017 and 2022, according to new research.

ONTARIO (LifeSiteNews) — Chemical abortions using mifepristone have skyrocketed in Ontario since the drug was introduced in 2017.

According to research published on April 6 by the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), abortions using the drug mifepristone have increased from 8 percent in 2017 to 56 percent in 2022.

“The impact of this rapid change in abortion practice on the availability of abortion services, especially for rural and remote communities, is not well understood,” the research explained. “Mifepristone availability led to a rapid increase in the number of abortion providers, including providers in rural areas.”

According to the research, of the 175,000 women seeking abortions between 2017 and 2022, 84,000 of them underwent chemical abortions.

At this time, increasing numbers of Canadian pharmacies began dispensing the dangerous drug, with the percentage of faculties filling a prescription for the drug increasing from three percent in 2017 to 20 percent in 2022.

“This is disturbing on so many levels,” Campaign Life Coalition’s Pete Baklinski wrote on X. “The abortion pill is used to target and kill the preborn human being living within his or her mother.”

“The abortion pill is a murder weapon of mass destruction,” he continued. “And, it is fast becoming the go-to weapon against the smallest and most vulnerable among us – the preborn child.”

Ontario pharmacies blanket Canadian province with killer abortion pills: study Access to killing preborn babies expanded "substantially" in the five years after the abortion pill was approved and pharmacies began dispensing it in Ontario, a new study shows.

Mifegymiso, which became available to Canadians in 2017, is now both legal and free in Alberta, allowing many women to kill their unborn babies at home without any medical supervision, which often results in severe injuries to the mother in addition to the trauma of seeing their murdered baby.

Chemical abortion typically consists of two drugs taken at different times. The pregnant mother first takes mifepristone orally in the form of a pill. This drug blocks the mother’s progesterone, a hormone needed to sustain the tiny new life attached to her uterine wall.

Without progesterone, the mother’s pregnancy-sustaining mechanism shuts down. The new life is ended. Some 24-48 hours later, the woman orally ingests the second drug. Misoprostol initiates powerful uterine contractions that cause the woman to bleed heavily as she expels her dead baby.

While the drugs are touted as the “safest” and easiest way to kill unborn babies, recently revealed data has shown that over 100 Canadian women have been severely harmed by the abortion pill protocol since 2017.

In fact, according to Canada’s adverse reaction online database, one 19-year-old, along with her baby, tragically died in the wake of using the deadly pills.

Abortion pills can also lead to various complications and are 50 percent more likely to require a visit to the emergency room compared to surgical abortions. The drugs are especially dangerous in ectopic pregnancy.

Surprisingly, abortion pill vendors are not required by law to give women any in-person evaluation or ultrasound as a safeguard to diagnose an ectopic pregnancy before giving out the abortion pill.

Furthermore, as LifeSiteNews previously reported, many women have shared traumatizing stories of giving birth to fully formed babies, some of whom have a heartbeat.

One woman recalled: “I felt her come out.” Another: “[N]othing could’ve prepared me for seeing her body. It was the color of my own skin.”

An increasing number of women are posting photos of their babies online after aborting them using abortion pills. The photos make it clear, like no other evidence could, that abortion activists are lying to women.

