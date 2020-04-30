Chicago Catholics launch initiative to re-open churches after Cupich refuses to meet with them

CHICAGO, Illinois, April 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics in the city of Chicago have formed an organziation called the St. Charles Borromeo Society for the purpose of getting churches in their archdiocese to re-open their doors. They have also launched a website called OpenOurChurches.org.

Today’s announcement is the culmination of several weeks of prayerful, peaceful activism by lay Catholics in the Chicagoland area.

On Good Friday three weeks ago, Lisa Bergman, owner of St. Augustine Academy Press, organized Stations of the Cross outside Holy Name Cathedral as a way of expressing their desire that churches be considerd “essential” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week on Friday, April 24, Bergman, with help from Joe and Ann Scheidler of Pro-Life Action League, was joined by more than 30 Catholics in praying the rosary at the same locaton. One woman brought a sign that read, “Cardinal Cupich: Please Restore the Sacraments.”

Ann Scheidler forwarded LifeSite the letter she, her husband, and Bergman sent to Chicago archbishop Blase Cupich asking him to intervene with Governor Pritzker so restrictions on churches could be lessened.

The letter reads, in part, “We Catholics need to get back to a real, present Mass and to receive Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament...many of our churches are large enough that we could easily follow the social distancing protocols.”

However, the trio was recently informed by Cupich’s office that he is not able to meet with them to discuss their ideas.

“After careful review and consideration, the Cardinal regrets that this is not an opportune time for such a meeting,” an email from Gabriela Zepeda reads.

The St. Charles Borromeo Society plans to pray at Holy Name Cathedral every Friday at 12 noon until churches are once again open. They urge other Catholics to launch similar efforts in their own dioceses.

A Catholic group in the Diocese of Joliet has scheduled a candlelight vigil at 7:00 P.M. on May 1 at St. Raymond Cathedral.

More information is available at OpenOurChurches.org.

Read the press release in full below.