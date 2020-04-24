Chicago Catholics urge Cdl. Cupich to help ease state restrictions so churches can re-open

Urgent appeal to the bishops of the world: Feed your flock Sign the petition here.

CHICAGO, Illinois, April 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Two weeks ago on Good Friday a small group of Catholics prayed outside Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago as a way of expressing their desire for churches to be deemed “essential” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lisa Bergman, the head organizer of that event who runs St. Augustine Academy Press, appeared yet again outside the cathedral today at 12 pm noon to pray the rosary. But this time, she was joined by more than 30 Catholics, including long-time pro-life activists Joe Scheidler and his wife Ann, the President and Vice President of Pro-life Action League, respectively.

Earlier this week, the three co-authored a letter imploring Chicago’s Archbishop, Cardinal Blasé Cupich, to intervene with Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker and ask him to “strike down unreasonable restrictions that make it virtually impossible for Catholics to practice their religion” during the coronavirus outbreak (read the full letter below).

At the prayerful gathering today, one woman brought a sign that read, “Cardinal Cupich: Please Restore the Sacraments.” A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary was placed in front of the doors of the cathedral while laity prayed on their knees. Bergman said police passed by on multiple occasions but never stopped, and that several people smiled at or gave a thumbs-up as they walked past.

Scheidler and his wife informed LifeSite that after reaching out to Cupich’s office this week they were promised a meeting with the Cardinal in the coming days to discuss their ideas. Scheidler said that the rosary today was “not a protest” but “a celebration” of an expectation that Governor Pritzker will allow the re-opening of churches, given that they follow all social distancing guidelines.

Bergman told LifeSite via email that “the reason this country exists…is because men and women were willing to give up everything in order to worship God the way they believed He wanted them to.”

“Our faith,” she added, “really is just as important as the food we eat and the air we breathe.”

Below is the letter the three sent to Cardinal Cupich.