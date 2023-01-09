Chicago Public Schools dealt with hundreds of adult-student grooming cases last year

In 2022, 447 cases of sexual grooming allegations were opened and 602 were closed in the past year, with many staff members given a Do Not Hire designation because of their conduct.

(LifeSiteNews) — The 2022 annual report for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) was released January 1, revealing that more than 600 cases of students groomed by adults within the school system were investigated and closed last year.

The Sexual Allegation Unit (SAU), which was established by the Chicago Board of Education’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) in 2018, opened 447 cases of sexual grooming allegations and closed 602 in the past year. Of the cases highlighted in the report, four resulted in criminal charges, eight were classified as “grooming or severe sexual misconduct,” and nine fell under the category “other sexual harassment or sexual misconduct cases.”

Of the 1,384 allegations raised over the past four years, “at least 16 subsequent criminal charges have been filed against CPS-affiliated adults for sex-related crimes by prosecuting agencies.” The SAU investigates “a broad range of sexual misconduct complaints and related allegations involving K-12 school-based staff and students.”

According to the report, published under the leadership of CPS Inspector General Will Fletcher, the type of cases investigated “includes anonymous allegations, those offering minimal details or names, allegations of ‘creepy’ behavior towards students, and other similar allegations that can be difficult to investigate.”

One of the cases that brought criminal charges against a teacher involved a high school girl who thought of her male teacher as a “friend and therapist.” However, the teacher reportedly “touched and groped the student while hugging her, touching her thighs and buttocks under the pretext of removing lint from her clothing.” The Chicago Board of Education “subsequently filed dismissal charges” against the teacher and the OIG suggested “placement of a Do Not Hire designation in his personnel file.”

Another “OIG investigation found that a former JROTC staff member had sex with a female high school student over the course of a year when she was 16 to 17 years old. During this period, the JROTC staff member provided the student with alcohol and consumed marijuana around her.” One text message sent by the staff member read, “I’m ready to f*** right now.” The girl was threatened with death if she “disclosed the sexual abuse.” A “permanent Do Not Hire designation” was added to the employee’s file.

Another high school teacher was investigated for sharing “pornographic videos of himself to a student” as well as “expos[ing] the area around his penis to an 11th-grade female student” when alone with the student. In addition to a “Do Not Hire” flag in his file, the findings of the OIG investigation sparked the Illinois State Board of Education to suspend his teaching license “pending criminal charge.”

Another staff member reportedly contacted students “via personal cell phone,” using at least one sexual comment, and “transported a student to/from school in his personal vehicle without proper authorization.” The employee’s file was flagged with a “Do Not Hire” notice.

A special education classroom assistant at an elementary school “sat on top of a student twice, moments apart,” according to the report. The assistant “sat on a student’s lap, causing him to fall out of his chair. She continued sitting on him while he was on the floor,” threatening to sit on the boy’s face “next time.” The assistant was “subsequently terminated” and received a “Do Not Hire” flag in her file.

Additionally, the OIG report announced that an investigation launched in 2019 found that a teacher at a military academy “engaged in sexual intercourse with an 18-year-old student” and another teacher “engaged in a pattern of conduct” that was “sexually motivated with the intent to groom that student for sexual acts.” Four staff members “violated the Guidelines Regarding Maintaining Professional Staff/Student Boundaries,” five violated policies to ensure appropriate communication with students, and seven “failed to report, or timely report, potential misconduct” in contradiction to their “obligations under CPS policy.”

Both public and private schools in and near Chicago have attracted the public eye in the past for pushing radical gender ideology to young students. Last month, a video from Project Veritas depicted the dean of students at a private educational institution in Chicago describing how students were shown sexual practices and given sex toys to celebrate “Pride Week.”

Loudoun County in Virginia has also gained national attention for a “transgender” student rape and the botched response of school officials to effectively prevent further incidents from occurring. After a grand jury report, the superintendent of the school district was fired and indicted for his part in enabling the situation to escalate.

Parents across the globe are fighting the sexualization of their children by school officials. An international effort is currently in effect throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year that opposes the transgender ideology and the normalization of grooming tactics used in classrooms to encourage sexual immorality among children.

