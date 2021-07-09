Chicago Public Schools to give condoms to 10-year-olds

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

CHICAGO, Illinois, July 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Children as young as fifth grade can begin receiving free condoms at Chicago Public Schools (CPS), without their parents’ knowledge, this school year.

“Schools that teach grade 5th and up must maintain a condom availability program. CPS provides guidance regarding the notification to parents and access to condoms by approved school representatives,” the December policy said. “Condoms are provided at no cost by the Chicago Department of Public Health in an ongoing effort to mitigate the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV infection, and unintended pregnancy among CPS students.”

This means that “all but a dozen, which enroll only younger grades, of the more than 600 CPS schools will have condoms,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“Young people have the right to accurate and clear information to make healthy decision[s],” Kenneth Fox, a pediatrician employed by the school district, told the Chicago newspaper.

However, an anti-child sex trafficking advocate warned that the new policy will sexualize children.

“In Chicago, 5-year-olds are taught masturbation, so now fifth graders need condoms,” Jaco Booyens, an anti-sex trafficking advocate, said recently. “Why? Because they are being hypersexualized. They're now engaging in activity and conversation way prematurely. There's not a child on the planet in fifth grade that can make ‘healthy sexual decisions.’”

Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action, also criticized the new policy.

“Giving condoms to 10-year-olds–who are not psychologically equipped to consent to sex–is perverse,” Rose wrote on Twitter.

Chicago is not the first major school district to distribute free condoms without informing parents.

The San Francisco United School District voted in 2016 to hand out free condoms to 6th graders and older.

“Students will need to meet with a nurse or school social worker for assessment and education before they can receive the free condoms,” a CBS affiliate reported, “but under state law do not need parental consent, district officials said.”

“The district has been providing condoms to high school students under a similar policy since 1992,” CBS reported.