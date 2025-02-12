Chicago’s largest children’s hospital pauses ‘gender transition’ surgeries for minors

Lurie Children’s Hospital announced that it is pausing transgender surgeries for those under 19 in response to Trump’s executive order calling for an end to ‘gender transitions’ for children.

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — Following President Donald Trump’s executive order that called for an end to “transition” surgeries and chemical interventions that have mutilated countless young bodies, Chicago’s largest hospital for children has announced a pause in its transgender surgeries for those under the age of 19.

The Trump administration’s January 28 order put the medical community on notice that institutions and hospitals that continue to offer such surgeries will be cut off from all federal funding.

“As part of our comprehensive review of the Executive Order, we have made the difficult decision to pause [so-called] gender care surgeries within the gender care program for all patients under the age of 19 as we work to understand the rapidly evolving environment,” according to a statement from Lurie Children’s Hospital.

While it has put a temporary hold on surgeries, the hospital said it will continue to give minors hormones and puberty blockers.

Across the country, Democratic politicians and attorneys general have taken umbrage at the Trump administration’s directive, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

“Federal funding to institutions that provide [so-called] gender-affirming care continues to be available, irrespective of President Trump’s recent executive order. If the federal administration takes additional action to impede this critical funding, we will not hesitate to take further legal action,” said Raoul in a statement.

Lurie Children’s Hospital has long been a leader in irreversible surgeries and drugs, which the Trump executive order repeatedly criticizes as “maiming,” “sterilizing,” and “mutilation.”

“This is huge,” declared child protection advocate Chris Elston, popularly known as “Billboard Chris,” on X. Elston is a leading voice against gender ideology.

“The Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is ‘pausing’ gender surgeries for those under 19,” said Elston, noting that these are “the same surgeries the left says aren’t happening.”

“I’ve spent several days outside of this hospital having conversations about the child abuse going on inside. As stated to this bus driver who stopped in the middle of his route in 2023 to support me: ‘We’re gonna get there. We’re gonna win this battle,’” referring to the video he included in his post.

“And winning, we are!” proclaimed Elston. “Congratulations, Chicago. Your kids are safer today.”

Well, this is huge. The Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is ‘pausing’ gender surgeries for those under 19. The same surgeries the left says aren’t happening. I’ve spent several days outside of this hospital having conversations about the child abuse going on inside. As… pic.twitter.com/HgZdf3h1sn — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 8, 2025

Lurie’s hospital has not announced how long the pause will last.

Share











