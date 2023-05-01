‘Child abuse’: Ted Cruz demands answers from Texas hospital caught ‘transitioning’ 8-year-olds

(LifeSiteNews) — Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Chip Roy sent a letter to a Texas hospital demanding answers about its facilitation of “gender transitions” with children as young as 8-years-old and slamming the “dangerous” practices.

The letter was prompted by the first segment of a three-part investigative report on pediatric gender clinics by Project Veritas. One of the professionals interviewed was Nora Scott, a licensed social worker at Dell Children’s Medical Center (DCMC) in Austin, Texas, who confirmed to undercover journalists that the facility begins so-called “gender transitions” on children as young as 8 and 9 years old.

On April 25, Ted Cruz and Chip Roy submitted a joint letter to the hospital’s interim president, the CEO of the institution’s parent organization, and the dean of the medical school associated with the hospital. The legislators condemned child mutilation and requested additional information on the practices of diagnosing and treating youth gender dysphoria at the institution.

“We, along with millions of Texans, find it deeply concerning that DCMC is providing experimental, unproven, and dangerous medical procedures to young children,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the Daily Caller. “These young Texans are often victimized by social media, societal pressures, and crazed gender ideologies into believing that they are either a boy ‘trapped’ in a girl’s body, or a girl ‘trapped’ in a boy’s body.”

Cruz and Roy pointed out that “autistic children are substantially more likely to be victims of gender ideology” and that a rising number of studies indicate serious negative outcomes after taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and undergoing irreversible surgical removal of healthy organs.

Additionally, Cruz and Roy highlight statistics that “41 percent of those receiving ‘treatment’ attempt suicide, while those who have had transition [sic] surgery are 1,900 percent more likely to die by suicide” compared to the 4.6 percent rate of attempted suicide “among the general population.”

“Rather than attempting the impossible and permanently marring children—either through chemical experimentation or the amputation of perfectly health organs—DCMC should seek to help young Texans by assisting them in accepting the truth about their bodies.”

The lawmakers also requested “processes used by DCMC for diagnosing gender dysphoria” and “all internal and external correspondence regarding the process DCMC used to determine why they began offering gender dysphoria treatment.”

A list of questions included at the end of the letter ask what amount of federal dollars were given to the center in the past year and how much of those funds were used to cover gender-related “treatment,” how many minors have been “treated” for gender dysphoria by DCMC, how old the youngest of these minors is/was, and how many “detransitioners” have been “treated” at the facility.

Cruz and Roy continue the inquiries asking if “DCMC allow[s] children under the age of eighteen to consent to experimental medical procedures” and at what age they may do so; whether a child must procure parental consent to receive gender-related “treatment”; if “DCMC [is] aware of the Texas Attorney General’s formal opinion declaring certain procedures to be child abuse”; whether the center has “financially benefited” from committing “gender transition” procedures; what the DCMC “estimate[s] the long-term financial benefit of providing gender dysphoria treatment to be”; and processes in place “for staff to opt out of providing gender dysphoria treatment for either conscience or other reasons.”

Cruz and Roy concluded that they “look forward to timely responses to the above questions and urge you to adopt policies that protect Texas children from dangerous gender ideologies.” The requested deadline to respond is Friday, May 5.

Cruz also condemned transgender procedures for children as “horrific” in an interview with Newsmax last week.

“We see institutions across the country performing genital mutilation, performing surgeries where they remove perfectly healthy genitals from children, little boys or little girls, making them no longer able to have children for the rest of their lives. That is horrific. I think that’s child abuse,” he said.

The DCMC is the latest medical institution to be exposed for the reality of child mutilation taking place behind its doors, attracting attention from lawmakers who respond by advocating for change. Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) gained significant publicity and backlash in 2022 for its promotion of hysterectomies for minor girls with confusion about their sex. BCH also suggested that unborn babies can know they’re “transgender” in the womb and has admitted that the spike in gender confusion has led to an accelerated rise in distribution of fertility-impairing puberty blockers.

In September 2022, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee was exposed for having promoted medical “gender transitions” for kids because they are reportedly a “huge money maker.” The report led to investigations and preceded a statewide law to ban puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries for children under the age of 18. Earlier this year, a former employee at a Missouri gender clinic exposed the inner workings of the child mutilation industry, sparking another investigation launched by Sen. Josh Hawley.

