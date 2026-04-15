Children shown homosexual pornography by LGBT activists in Germany: report

Two ‘non-binary’ LGBT activists are under police investigation after distributing pornographic content to minors at a German high school during a special project week.

w(LifeSiteNews) — Two “non-binary“ leftist activists in Germany showed homosexual pornography to 14-year-old students during a school project week, according to a new report.

A high school in Schleife, Saxony, hosted a project week for students in the 9th grade (14 to 15 years of age) from March 16 to 20, during which two left-wing radicals were invited to lead the class.

According to a report by Junge Freiheit that caused political shockwaves in Germany, school Principal Jan Rehor sent “non-binary” activists to the class without any supervision. A girl from the class said, “The principal personally brought these people into the classroom and then left us alone with them.”

The two female activists introduced themselves as university students but did not give their real names because, according to the parents, those names could be associated with a gender with they did not identify with. They were part of a theater project called “Mut!” (Courage!). During the five school days, they were supposed to familiarize the students with their ideas instead of holding classes, since the teachers were busy with exams for the 10th-grade classes.

The principal had not previously discussed the project details with parents, which constitutes a violation of Saxony’s school law if the topic concerns “sexual education.”

The two substitute teachers demanded that everyone introduce themselves using their “preferred pronouns” rather than their name. A girl said, “My name is Leonie (the name was changed by Junge Freiheit) and I’d like to be called that.”

One of the activists reportedly responded by saying, “In this ‘Nazi Saxony,’ we didn’t expect anything else.”

At one point, the LGBT activists opened two backpacks and spread their contents on the floor. The materials included explicit homosexual pornographic photos and anti-AfD (Alternative for Germany) slogans, like “F*** AfD” and “Höcke [an AfD politician] is a Nazi.”

One student took photos of the images, which were sent to Junge Freiheit, who later broke the story.

After the end of the first day of the project week, one of the students told his parents about the pornographic images.

The students’ parents subsequently complained to the principal, whom they accused of failing in his duty and of “letting the activists loose on the children” without any safeguards.

On March 17, after the first day of the project, the principal responded with a letter addressed to all parents and students in the class. It states: “The two instructors of the ‘Mut’ theater project received notice of termination today pursuant to § 9(1) and § 3(1) of the service contract.” He “thanked” the parents who “objectively and constructively” discussed with him “the serious violation of the principles of school education.”

Parents complained that the principal’s letter contains no apology and said that the issue was not adequately addressed.

A preliminary police investigation is currently underway against the “two adult female suspects” on suspicion of distributing pornographic content, after parents filed a complaint against them. The school principal could potentially also be charged for neglecting his duty to properly supervise the students.

The case has caused a national political scandal in Germany. AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla, who was elected to the German Parliament in the district of Görlitz, where the school is located, told Junge Freiheit, “Disturbed parents called me and told me about the incident.”

“I support the local council members in their demand that the CDU mayor of Schleife, Jörg Funda, and the school investigate the case. I am making the same demand of Saxony’s CDU Minister of Education, Conrad Clemens,” he added.

The two far-left activists had reportedly received funding from the leftist Amadeu Antonio Foundation. Whether the two self-identified non-binary individuals were also booked for appearances at other schools is “unknown,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said.

Chrupalla told the Junge Freiheit that the Ministry of Education must “prevent such things in the future by prohibiting schools in Saxony from organizing joint projects with organizations that also promote transgender ideology.” The AfD leader said, “In principle, I consider non-educators in schools and daycare centers to be problematic.” He added that “all these NGOs” have no place there.

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