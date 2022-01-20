Children under 12 should not risk receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, WHO says

The United States, Canada and other countries continue to give the shots despite the absence of ‘efficacy or safety data’ on the vaccines for children.

(LifeSiteNews) — The World Health Organization updated its Pfizer mRNA vaccine guidelines to say that children under age 12 should not be “routinely vaccinated.”

On January 5, the WHO added a statement to its “What you need to know” page about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine warning against the use of the shot for those age 12 or younger. The group’s rationale is that since no “efficacy or safety data” is currently available for the youngsters, governments should hold off on giving them the injections. Despite this, many major nations, including Canada and the United States, have continued jabbing children as young as five.

“Who should not take the vaccine?” the WHO’s guidelines ask.

“People with a history of severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine should not take it,” the WHO answered, adding, “There are currently no efficacy or safety data for children below the age of 12 years. Until such data are available, individuals below 12 years of age should not be routinely vaccinated.”

In spite of the lack of safety information, political leaders from around the world have continued to insist that every child over age five needs to be vaccinated.

The push by politicians and media to vaccinate young children comes despite the fact that children face extremely low risk from COVID-19. This combined with the millions of reported injuries and thousands of deaths after the jabs has led numerous experts to criticize the push to inject children with the novel shots.

Last summer, researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

In an October article for the Brownstone Institute, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, who served in the Department of Health and Human Services during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration, called the push to vaccinate young children “dangerous” and “absolutely reckless.”

“The risk-benefit discussion for children with these Covid-19 injections is a very different one than that for adults,” Dr. Alexander said. “The fact is that this is a completely novel and experimental injection therapy with no medium or long-term safety data (or even definitive effectiveness data). If we move forward with the vaccination of our children without the proper safety testing, then we will present them with potentially catastrophic risk, including deaths in some.”

As recently affirmed by eminent doctor Peter McCullough, M.D., “[For] people under 50 who fundamentally have no health risks, there’s no scientific rationale for them to ever become vaccinated” against COVID-19.

