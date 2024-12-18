Children who got COVID shots more likely to catch the virus than those who didn’t, study finds

Kids 4 and under who took Pfizer's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine were 159% more likely to contract the virus and 257% more likely to experience symptoms than those who never vaccinated, according to a study in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society.

(LifeSiteNews) – Small children who received COVID-19 vaccines were significantly more likely to contract COVID and display symptoms, a new study found.

Courageous Discourse, a newsletter maintained by prominent counter-establishment cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, reported on the study published by the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. It examined 614 children in five states from ages 6 months to four years.

It found that those who received Pfizer’s mRNA-based COVID vaccine were 159% more likely to contract the virus and 257% more likely to experience symptoms than those who never vaccinated. Those who had a previous COVID infection, by contrast, were more likely to be protected by natural immunity.

“In other words, these injections do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do,” McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher commented. “Instead of protecting against COVID-19, these genetic injections either fail or increase the risk. The CDC should immediately revoke their recommendations for children aged 6 months and older to receive a COVID-19 booster injection.”

The study adds to a large body of evidence that identifies significant risks to the COVID vaccines, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,190 deaths, 219,170 hospitalizations, 22,082 heart attacks, and 28,769 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of November 29, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in February in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

Evidence also found that children face the least risk from COVID itself, making the prospect of vaccinating them for the virus despite potential downsides especially egregious.

In Florida, an ongoing grand jury investigation into the vaccines’ manufacturers is slated to release a report on the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines, and a lawsuit by the state of Kansas has been filed accusing Pfizer of misrepresentation for calling the shots “safe and effective.” The findings of both efforts are highly anticipated.

All eyes are currently on returning President Donald Trump and his health team, which will be helmed by prominent vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump has given mixed signals as to the prospects of reconsidering the shots for which he has long taken credit and has nominated both critics and defenders of establishment COVID measures for a number of administration roles.

