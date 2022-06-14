Children’s book about Trudeau titled ‘How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom’ tops Amazon charts

Alluding to the Grinch's heart, the unnamed 'prime minister' has a brain that is 'three sizes too small.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A children’s book slamming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to the COVID-19 so-called pandemic and the Freedom Convoy has secured Amazon’s No. 1 spot in Canada for two weeks.

The best-selling book titled “How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom” parodies Dr. Seuss’ famous “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by depicting a Trudeau lookalike prime minister who detests freedom and favors a totalitarian form of governance. The illustrated book was first published on May 24 and has held Amazon’s No. 1 best-seller spot in Canada for the past two weeks.

The story, which features rhyming schemes resembling that of Dr. Seuss, takes comical jabs at the prime minister with one reference to his brain being “three sizes too small,” alluding to Seuss’ story in which the Grinch’s heart was “three sizes too small.”

In the pitch for the book on Amazon, author Derek Smith writes:

In the city of Ottawa on Parliament Hill, the Canadian Government debate and pass bills. Every person in Canada liked freedom a lot, but the Prime Minister who ran the country did not. He took everyone’s freedoms and locked everyone down tight. It seemed like the lockdowns had no end in sight. Until one day, Truckers became very annoyed, so they decided to form a freedom convoy. Will the Prime Minister be let off the hook? You’ll only find out if you read this book.

The book has been met with adulation from pro-freedom Canadians, with hundreds leaving positive reviews praising Smith and illustrator Kaede Knipe for their work.

“Extraordinarily accurate depiction of real events despite being a parody. Really fun read. Great way to explain what happened in Canada to the kids,” one reviewer wrote.

“Political agenda aside, this is a solid thoughtful book. It exposes how the slow erosion of our rights and freedoms takes place in a short amount of time. It’s nice to have a way to explain authoritarianism to our younger minds in a way they can understand. Hats off to the author and illustrator [for conveying] perfectly the events in Ottawa. Freedom isn’t free and our younger generations need to be aware and engaged. Buy a copy for yourself and a friend,” another added.

This is the second time in recent months that a children’s book criticizing the political left has shot to overnight prominence.

In late April, conservative commentator Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire published “Johnny the Walrus,” an illustrated book for children lampooning radical gender ideology.

Much like Smith’s “How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom,” Walsh’s “Johnny the Walrus” has been heralded by parents as a well-made alternative to the “woke” material often pushed on children by educators and political activists.

