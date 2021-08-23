Children’s Health Defense calls FDA’s COVID vaccine approval for Pfizer premature, arbitrary and capricious

'We intend to challenge this approval and licensure. We do not believe that this approval will significantly affect the trajectory of the pandemic, as we know that these shots are less than 50% effective against the variant in circulation now.'

(Children’s Health Defense) – In response to today’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) full approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for people aged 16 and up, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) asserts that the agency is acting in the best interests of the pharmaceutical industry rather than those of the American people.

“Children’s Health Defense considers this approval process for the COVID Pfizer vaccine premature, arbitrary and capricious,” said CHD president Mary Holland. “With over 13,000 reported deaths from COVID shots, we are deeply concerned about the impact on health, both short- and long-term. We intend to challenge this approval and licensure. We do not believe that this approval will significantly affect the trajectory of the pandemic, as we know that these shots are less than 50% effective against the variant in circulation now.”

On Friday, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, updated its data through August 13, 2021. Since mid-December, 2020, there have been 595,622 adverse events reported following COVID vaccination including 13,068 deaths. These are more deaths than all deaths reported during the entire 30 year history of the federal reporting system. In comparison, after approximately 50 deaths following swine flu vaccination in 1976, that vaccine campaign was immediately brought to a halt.

Despite the FDA approval, third shots or “booster” doses and COVID vaccines for children ages 12 through 15 still retain Emergency Use Authorization status. The vaccine-induced protection provided by COVID vaccines starts fading within months. In late July, Israel’s Minister of Health said vaccine protection had dropped to 39%.

“While the US government has said it will begin booster doses of mRNA vaccines the week of September 20, there is actually no evidence that Covid-19 boosters will provide increased protection against infection, or that they are effective against the delta variant or other new variants,” according to internal medicine physician and vaccine expert Meryl Nass, MD. “For other vaccines, such as mumps and pertussis, there is no evidence that booster doses after the initial course add measurable protection.”

Boosters do raise antibody levels, briefly, which increases the risk of autoimmune adverse effects, immune overactivity and the dire possibility of antibody-enhanced disease (AED), also known as vaccine-enhanced disease (VED), in which those who are vaccinated have a much more severe illness when exposed to COVID than do the unvaccinated.

“Since the UK’s top vaccine expert Sir Andrew Pollard told Parliament two weeks ago that herd immunity cannot be obtained—in fact he said it is a ‘myth– because the vaccine is not halting transmission, and since the CDC director confirmed this, there is no logical reason to mandate vaccinations for anyone, since the vaccines are not protecting the community,” said Nass.

“CHD opposes vaccine mandates on principle; all humans are biologically unique, and one-size-fits-all medicine is simply not scientific, given what we know about individual risk and vaccine injury,” said Holland.

“Reported deaths following Covid vaccinations are at least 10 times higher than for any vaccine ever approved in the U.S., said Nass. Yet FDA and CDC have never explained the causes of these deaths, and they pretend they do not exist. This fact alone should have been sufficient to stop FDA granting a license to the Pfizer vaccine.”

