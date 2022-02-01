Children’s Health Defense calls FDA’s push to green light COVID shots for infants ‘unethical and dangerous’

'It’s despicable to recommend such dangerous shots to infants and young children who clearly don’t need them in the first place,' said Children's Health Defense executive director Laura Bono

WASHINGTON DC (Children’s Health Defense) – Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to cease its push for emergency use authorization (EUA) of a COVID vaccine for children ages six months through five years.

According to the Associated Press, the agency is actively pressing vaccine maker Pfizer to submit an application for EUA status for this age group despite wide acknowledgment that children are not at risk for complications from COVID-19.

CHD has an active lawsuit in Texas alleging that the FDA’s emergency use authorization of COVID injections for 5- to 11-year-olds violated federal law, and was arbitrary and capricious since the agency did not follow its own guidelines in granting “authorization for medical products for use in emergencies” (21 U.S. Code § 360bbb-3-(3)).

The law requires the EUA designation be used only when “there is no adequate, approved and available alternative to the product for diagnosing, preventing or treating such disease or condition.” The FDA ignored reports of deaths and serious injuries and there are already other, safer options for treating COVID-19.

“Vaccinating young children against a virus that poses no harm to them is unethical and dangerous,” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland.

“It does, however, bring Pharma closer to its ultimate goal of getting COVID shots added to the recommended childhood vaccine schedule, which means Pfizer and other COVID vaccine manufacturers will have a captive market in perpetuity and likely never be held accountable for harm or even death to young children caused by their products.”

A COVID study conducted by Johns Hopkins showed a mortality rate of zero among 48,000 children without preexisting conditions. Additionally, a large COVID study conducted in Germany found the case fatality rate among children is three out of a million, and zero deaths occurred in children under five.

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA), which bestowed the astounding gift of immunity from liability to drug companies for harms caused by their vaccines added to the recommended schedule by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) and FDA’s vaccine advisory committees.

The NCVIA also established the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program where families of children injured and killed by vaccines submit a claim for financial compensation. Parents struggling with injured children have to litigate against government-paid attorneys in the U.S. Health and Human Services-run claims program that decides the evidence without a judge or jury.

Despite the deck being stacked against the families, the U.S. government has paid out over $4.7 billion for deaths and injuries from vaccines from 1989 to date.

“Parents need to be fully aware that whether their child is vaccinated with an EUA vaccine or one on the routine childhood schedule, the family will be financially on its own should their child be injured or killed as a result of vaccination,” said Holland. “The compensation system is completely broken. Only the restoration of full liability to industry and healthcare practitioners is likely to reverse the current situation.”

While the long term effects of COVID shots are unknown, the short term effects are already historic with 1,071,856 reports of injury including 22,607 deaths following vaccination, according to the U.S. government’s database the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

The number of deaths following COVID vaccination are more than the total of all deaths reported to VAERS from all other vaccines since the system was established in 1986.

“It’s despicable to recommend such dangerous shots to infants and young children who clearly don’t need them in the first place,” said CHD executive director Laura Bono. “COVID vaccines offer no benefit to children, yet put them at risk of enormous harm from vaccine-caused injuries and deaths. It’s clear that the FDA is putting industry ahead of children, to its shame.”

