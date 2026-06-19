Children’s hospital doctors refuse to perform ‘gender transitions’ despite court order

(LifeSiteNews) — Doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado are refusing to provide “gender transitions” to minors despite a court order requiring the hospital to continue offering such procedures.

The doctors cited concerns about actions taken by the Trump administration against physicians at public medical facilities who provide so-called “gender-affirming care” on minors.

The decision follows a May ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court in favor of four families of “transgender” minors, who contended that the discontinuation of the procedures amounted to unlawful discrimination.

“Instead of complying with the court order, Children’s Hospital is now claiming that it is not responsible for whether its medical staff discriminates against children based on sex, gender identity, race, religion, or any other protected category,” said attorney Paula Greisen.

After consulting with legal counsel, doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado concluded that providing “gender transition” surgeries could expose them to potential repercussions under the Trump administration’s executive order seeking to restrict such procedures.

The doctors’ decision follows a long line of federal crackdowns on medical institutions who provide “gender transitions” to minors.

Major medical institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic, Washington’s MultiCare’s Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego have all buckled to federal pressured and restricted “sex changes.”

More notably, the Trump administration has targeted not only hospitals but also the physicians who perform these procedures.

In May, Texas Children’s Hospital settled with the Department of Justice and fired five doctors who defied federal directives to perform “gender transitions” on minors. The hospital also agreed to pay $10 million in damages and create a first-of-its-kind “detransition clinic.”

In a warning to other medical facilities, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said similar consequences awaited all facilities that continued to mutilate children.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting America’s children,” stated Woodward. “Today’s resolution furthers that commitment and puts providers of so-called ‘gender affirming care’ on notice that this Department will vigorously enforce federal law where children are put at risk.”