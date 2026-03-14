News

Chile’s new Catholic leader Jose Kast entrusts his presidency to Christ

Early reports from inauguration day show the pro-life president visiting Santiago Metropolitan Cathedral, kneeling and praying while holding his wife’s hand.
Featured Image
New President of Chile Jose Antonio Kast and his wife Maria Pia Adriazola react at Palacio de la Moneda on March 11, 2026 in Santiago, Chile. Claudio Santana/Getty Images

Doug
Mainwaring
Doug Mainwaring
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) — Chile’s new pro-life, pro-family Catholic president has taken office, beginning his term by entrusting his position of responsibility to Christ.    

The devoutly religious father of nine children won the presidential election in December with a clear victory over his communist rival, with around 58 percent to 42 percent of the vote.

Early reports from inauguration day show José Antonio Kast visiting Santiago Metropolitan Cathedral, kneeling and praying while holding his wife’s hand.  

In another video clip, Kast can be seen receiving Holy Communion on the tongue.

“We will work tirelessly to restore peace, order, growth and hope,” Kast stated after his December victory. “Chile has given us a clear mandate which allows us no excuses.”

Kast has suffered physical abuse in the past from leftists for his stance on abortion and marriage. In 2018, as a congressman, he was assaulted by a violent mob as he was attempting to enter an auditorium as a guest speaker at the University Arturo Prat in the Chilean city of Iquique.

The newly elected president has been the most well-known political opponent to the legalization of abortion and the redefinition of marriage in Chile.

0 Comments

    Loading...