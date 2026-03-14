Chile’s new Catholic leader Jose Kast entrusts his presidency to Christ

Early reports from inauguration day show the pro-life president visiting Santiago Metropolitan Cathedral, kneeling and praying while holding his wife’s hand.

(LifeSiteNews) — Chile’s new pro-life, pro-family Catholic president has taken office, beginning his term by entrusting his position of responsibility to Christ.

The devoutly religious father of nine children won the presidential election in December with a clear victory over his communist rival, with around 58 percent to 42 percent of the vote.

Early reports from inauguration day show José Antonio Kast visiting Santiago Metropolitan Cathedral, kneeling and praying while holding his wife’s hand.

Chile’s new Catholic president, José Antonio Kast, held his wife’s hand and prayed at Santiago Metropolitan Cathedral following his inauguration. Video: CHV Noticias pic.twitter.com/WnbGK3ujlk — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) March 12, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Chile’s new right-wing President Jose Kast IMMEDIATELY entrusted his term to Christ and visited the Santiago Cathedral after his inauguration Kast defeated a communist in the election Christianity and conservatism SURGE in Latin America! 🇺🇸🇨🇱pic.twitter.com/myhwglUztB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 12, 2026

Pro-life, pro-family Catholic politician and father of nine, José Antonio Kast, has been sworn in as the President of Chile after defeating his communist rival in the election. pic.twitter.com/YHgGIutRD0 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) March 11, 2026

In another video clip, Kast can be seen receiving Holy Communion on the tongue.

Chile’s newly elected president, José Antonio Kast, a Catholic and father of nine, receives Holy Communion at Santiago Cathedral. Video: Santiago Cathedral pic.twitter.com/S80ohAUWjk — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) March 11, 2026

“We will work tirelessly to restore peace, order, growth and hope,” Kast stated after his December victory. “Chile has given us a clear mandate which allows us no excuses.”

Kast has suffered physical abuse in the past from leftists for his stance on abortion and marriage. In 2018, as a congressman, he was assaulted by a violent mob as he was attempting to enter an auditorium as a guest speaker at the University Arturo Prat in the Chilean city of Iquique.

The newly elected president has been the most well-known political opponent to the legalization of abortion and the redefinition of marriage in Chile.

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