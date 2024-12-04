Chile’s Senate passes law banning state-funded ‘sex changes’ for children

In a first for Latin America, Chile bans public funding for gender-related surgeries and drugs for minors, aiming to protect children from irreversible medical interventions. The government has indicated it could challenge the decision.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Alliance Defending Freedom) — Chile has joined a growing group of countries that are taking steps to reject gender ideology.

The following statement may be attributed to Tomás Henríquez, director of Advocacy for Latin America:

The Chilean Senate has passed a critical law that prohibits the government from spending any public funds on surgical or hormonal interventions for children under the age of 18 for so-called “gender/sex reassignment.” The first of its kind in Latin America, this sets a major precedent for the protection of children not just in Chile, but also in all Latin American countries. Chile is to be commended for taking an important step in saying no to the dangers of gender ideology. Now, other countries must do the same. Every child is precious just as they are and has the absolute right to be safeguarded from a radical ideology that promotes dangerous drugs and surgeries with devastating consequences.

READ: Canadian mayor refuses to cave in to pro-LGBT demands after town rejected ‘pride’ flag

The Senate vote took place following the release of a report from a Chilean congressional investigative committee that strongly recommended the immediate suspension of all programs related to the so-called “gender transition” of children.

The report investigated the PAIG program, or Growing with Pride, a government policy aimed at Chileans that expressed “gender identity” confusion.

From the report:

The PAIG is implemented in 37 hospitals in the country and the psychosocial pairs have the power to carry out family interventions, within educational spaces, referral to hormone therapies, as well as the power to take legal action against “resistant parents” who oppose the gender transition of their children or seek greater prudence when advancing in the different stages of it.

The report revealed that a combined 4,142 children and adolescents have entered or have been treated in the PAIG program, “despite the lack of consensus in the medical-scientific community and the setback in several European countries on applying treatments.”

The law passed in the Chilean Senate on November 20, 2024. The government had communicated it would study mounting a challenge to the amendment at the Constitutional Court, which may materialize in the coming weeks.

Reprinted with permission from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Share











