China demands more ‘rigorous governance of religion,’ mandates Catholics study socialism

According to a state issued letter, the Chinese government has tasked Catholics and Christians to 'thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism,' especially 'General Secretary Xi Jinping's important exposition on religious work.'

BEIJING (LifeSiteNews) –– The Communist government in China has ordered all Christians and Catholics in the nation to study President Xi’s thoughts on “Socialism” along with enabling further “rigorous governance of religion.”

In a December 23 “Christmas Greeting Letter” sent to the “Catholic and Christian Communities,” the State Administration for Religious Affairs outlined the government’s plan for religion in China throughout 2025.

Published via the state-approved church in China, the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA) letter was simply signed as coming from the Religious Affairs office. The government first appeared pleased with the alignment of state and religion which had taken place over the past 12 months:

In the past year, the Catholic and Christian communities have fully implemented the [Communist] Party’s theory of religious work in the new era, fully implemented the Party’s basic policy on religious work, adhered to the direction of the Sinicization of religion in China, adhered to the principle of independence and autonomy, held high the banners of patriotism and socialism, enthusiastically celebrated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and carried out the ‘three loves,’ ‘five histories,’ and ‘three loves.’

Thanks to the still secret Sino-Vatican deal – renewed once more in October for six years – the Vatican now has much closer relations with the leading prelates of the CCPA, despite them answering to the Communist authorities in Beijing, and despite the Communist state enforcing strict persecution of religions.

One of the chief demarcations between the state church and the “underground” Church remaining loyal to Rome has been the state-approved church’s implementation of “sinicization,” the process of CCP state-assimilation and control.

The CCP’s bishops now look set to continue this process unimpeded through the next calendar year, with the Chinese government expressly ordering them to do so. As part of the Religious Affairs office’s letter, a series of commands was conveyed including the requirement to “systematically push forward the Sinicization of our country’s religions, cultivate and practice socialist core values, promote Chinese culture, and push forward the comprehensive and rigorous governance of religions.”

Additionally, the government has tasked Catholics and Christians to “thoroughly study and implement [Chinese President] Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on religious work.”

Similarly listed among the priorities for 2025 was the directive to “fully implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and the 2nd and 3rd Plenary Sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee, adhere to the principle of independence and autonomy.”

“We will strive to contribute to the comprehensive advancement of the construction of a strong nation and national rejuvenation through Chinese-style modernization,” the letter adds.

Hong Kong’s emeritus Cardinal Joseph Zen and China-experts warn that Sinicization involves having “all religious communities be led by the Party, controlled by the Party, and support the Party.”

“All bishops who refuse to join the Catholic Patriotic Association are being placed under house arrest, or disappeared, by the CCP,” China expert and Population Research Institute president Steven Moser told LifeSiteNews last year. “Although the Vatican said several years ago that the Sino-Vatican agreement does not require anyone to join this schismatic organization, refusal to do so results in persecution and punishment. And the Vatican stands by and does nothing.”

A recent report by the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation’s Frances Hui cited a Hong Kong priest who warned that the increasing dialogue Hong Kong’s Cardinal Stephen Chow was fostering with the CCP church was not an exchange but “brainwashing.” Part of the Sinicization process involves “proactively suppressing information on religious persecution in China and has diluted its focus on advocating the rights of the faithful in China,” the report read.

The Chinese government’s order for the state-approved church to implement the values of the state which supports it is, while noteworthy, nevertheless not surprising. But it serves as yet another stark reminder of the nature of the Communist government in China with whom the Vatican is forging ahead in pursuing relations with.

In October, the infamous Sino-Vatican deal was renewed for the third time, this time for four years instead of two.

The officially secret deal is believed to recognize the state-approved church in China and allows the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to appoint bishops. Pope Francis apparently maintains veto power, although in practice it is the CCP that has control. It also allegedly allows for the removal of legitimate bishops to be replaced by CCP-approved bishops.

In a 2018 letter to Chinese Catholics, Francis described the deal as forming a “new chapter of the Catholic Church in China.” Speaking on the papal plane in September, Francis affirmed his pleasure with how the relationship is proceeding: “Yes, I’m pleased with the dialogues with China. The results are good. Even for the appointment of bishops, things are progressing with good will.”

However, Cardinal Joseph Zen styled the deal as an “incredible betrayal,” with the much-loved cardinal further accusing the Vatican of “selling out” Chinese Catholics.

The deal has also led to a heightened increase in religious persecution since it was signed. The ink had barely dried on the deal in 2018 before AsiaNews, a website that regularly documents the abduction and torture of underground Catholics, reported that “(u)nderground Catholics bitterly suspect that the Vatican has abandoned them.”

Successive reports from the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China have referenced an increase in Christian persecution as a direct consequence of the deal.

However, speaking to this correspondent in November, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin said that dialogue with Beijing was “progressing little by little. The challenge is the dialogue – how to dialogue, but we are progressing.”

