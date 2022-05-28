China elected to governing board of World Health Organization despite COVID-19 role

China will now serve on the Executive Board for a three year term.

GENEVA, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – China has been elected to the Executive Board of the World Health Organization.

In a unanimous vote on May 27, China was elected to the Executive Board of the WHA, the WHO’s governing body, along with 11 other countries. The voting took place during the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting currently taking place in Geneva. There was no protest from any of the 194 WHO member states.

BREAKING: 🇨🇳 China has just been elected by acclamation to the World Health Organization’s Executive Board. This is the regime that crushed those in Wuhan like Dr. Li Wenliang who courageously tried to warn the world about the coronavirus. — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 27, 2022

The 12 nations approved to appoint one member of the Executive Board include the following: Brazil, Canada, China, Ethiopia, Maldives, Micronesia (Federated States of), Morocco, Republic of Moldova, Senegal, Slovakia, United States of America, and Yemen.

The WHA agenda note added that “[i]n the General Committee’s opinion these 12 Members would provide, if elected, a balanced distribution of the Board as a whole.”

China will now serve on the Executive Board for a term of three years, thus, until 2025.

The appointment has raised concerns among China observers in light of the as yet still unacknowledged role China has played in the origin and spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a doctor and virologist who fled to the U.S. in April 2020 from China, said that she believes, based on her own research, COVID-19 “did not come from nature at all. It was created in a lab.”

Her claims were supported by a joint paper highlighting the “sophisticated laboratory modification rather than natural evolution” of the virus.

As the restrictions from COVID-19, based on China’s harsh lockdowns, have spread throughout the world, reports have highlighted how the WHO has become subservient to Beijing, particularly in its response to the Wuhan-originated COVID-19.

With the fallout from COVID-19 and the various responses to it – chiefly modelled on the Chinese responses of lockdowns, contact tracing, and vaccine passport systems – still unravelling in countries around the world, China has yet to take any responsibility in public for COVID-19. However, this sin of omission was not an obstacle for the members of the WHA who approved the nation’s presence on the Executive Board.

China’s influence on the global scene can also be seen in the blocking of Taiwan from attendance at the the WHO’s meeting, as China refuses to acknowledge Taiwan as an independent nation.

Every year in Geneva I see the WHO annual assembly, starting Sunday, and things seem to only get worse: Taiwan is excluded from attending by China; Syria & Russia, which bomb hospitals, sit on the Executive Board; they and other regimes single out Israel for demonization. #WHA75 https://t.co/Jd9Gt5kSX3 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 20, 2022

China – a key proponent of harsh “pandemic” responses – will now be in a key position to influence the WHO and the WHA as the controversial pandemic treaty is discussed by member states. Under amendments proposed by the U.S., the treaty, due to be finalized by 2024, would “shift governing authority, now reserved to sovereign states, to the WHO during a pandemic by legally binding member states to the WHO’s revised International Health Regulations,” notes Dr. Kheriaty.

However, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has blasted the treaty, and with Brazil just appointed to the Executive Board of the WHO also, China could face opposition over attempts to impose any such harsh measures.

