China imposes 125% tariffs on US in response to Trump

(LifeSiteNews) — China is responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs by levying massive tariffs of their own on America goods, the nation announced Friday.

In an April 11 statement, China announced that they will be placing a new 125 percent tariff on all imported American goods effective April 12, according to the Associated Press (AP). The move came in response to Trump raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 percent earlier this week while pausing tariffs on all other countries.

Indeed, Trump announced Wednesday a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs he had imposed on dozens of countries, with the exception of China. Instead, the president raised tariffs on China from 104 percent to 125 percent.

The move came after China said it would raise tariffs on U.S. imports from 34 to 84 percent – which itself was a response to Trump’s initial 104 percent tariffs.

According to the AP, a spokesperson for the Chinese finance ministry stressed that the U.S. tariffs “will become a joke in the history of the world economy,” and that if “the U.S. insists on continuing to substantially infringe on China’s interests, China will resolutely counter and fight to the end.”

“We are doing very well on our TARIFF POLICY. Very exciting for America, and the world!!! It is moving along quickly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, seemingly in response to China’s announcement.

LifeSiteNews commentator Frank Wright has pointed out that tariff revenue can help mitigate America’s massive debt, which is now over a whopping $36 trillion.

According to Wright, the goal of Trump’s tariffs are to punish “unfair” trade and usher in balanced trade:

When trade is balanced, tariffs go to zero (or to 10%, in the Trump version). It’s clean, it’s efficient, and it’s effective. Thus, Trump’s tariffs are reciprocal tariffs – but what they reciprocate against is unfair trade practice in generally, evidenced by an imbalance of trade, and not tariffs specifically. ‘Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,’ Trump recently told a reporter about his administration’s tariff policy. ‘We have been treated so badly by other countries – because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen. They took our businesses, they took our money, they took our jobs,’ he said, adding that American wealth has been effectively ‘moved’ abroad. Trump promised that the current trade war ‘will eventually be straightened out – and our country will be solid and strong again.’

