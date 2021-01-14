China-owned paper seeks to justify horrific human rights abuses against Uighur women

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — An article recently appearing in the Chinese Communist Party-owned China Daily claimed, “In the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur [sic] women were emancipated ... making them no long [sic] baby-making machines.” The “eradication of extremism” has helped Uyghur women “to become healthy, confident and independent,” the article continued.

In fact, this article seeks to justify China’s horrific human rights abuses against Uighur women. U.S. officials and China critics have slammed the article. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for example, promptly responded in a tweet, “Uyghur women are not ‘emancipated’ by forced abortions and sterilizations.”

The China Daily article states that the birthrate among Uighurs in Xinjiang has decreased “from the eradication of religious extremism.” What’s missing from the article is that, according to an AP Report, CCP-backed scholars have identified “as a key obstacle [to the CCP’s goals in Xinjiang] the religious belief that ‘the fetus is a gift from God.’”

This belief is identified as “religious extremism.” By that definition, believers in most major world religions, including Christianity, would be identified by the CCP as “religious extremists.”

Saying that the minds of Uighur women have been “emancipated” from this “extremism,” “making them no longer baby-making machines,” shows the Chinese Communist Party’s disparaging view of religious faith, its patronizing view of women, its racism against Uighurs, and its complete disrespect for the value of human life.

The China Daily article, citing an unnamed “report,” claims, “The changes were not caused by “forced sterilization” of the Uygur [sic] population, as repeatedly claimed by some Western scholars and politicians.”

This claim is pure propaganda. It demonstrates the way in which the CCP’s media organs simply promote any narrative they want the world to believe, without any connection to reality. In fact, according to credible sources — including the Associated Press, researcher Adrian Zenz, and Radio Free Asia — substantial evidence exists that Uighur women are being heavily persecuted through forced abortion, forced sterilization, and even infanticide. These practices constitute crimes against humanity.

The Trump administration has taken a leading role worldwide in forcefully condemning the CCP’s atrocities against the Uighurs. The Uighur Human Rights Policy Act received strong, bicameral and bipartisan support.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, an international coalition of individuals and organizations united in their belief that forced abortion and sexual slavery in China must be stopped, calls upon the Biden administration strongly to condemn human rights atrocities perpetrated by the CCP in Xinjiang, to sanction Chinese officials responsible for these atrocities under the Global Magnitsky Act, and to issue a genocide determination.

The coalition further calls upon the incoming administration not to renew funding for the UNFPA, absent complete transparency and proof that the UNFPA is not collaborating with the CCP’s egregious population control program. “We also believe that China should not be honored to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.”

RELATED

Eradication of Extremism has given Xinjiang women more autonomy, says report

US Slams Chinese Embassy Tweet Lauding Family Planning’s ‘Emancipation’ of Uyghur Women

China forces birth control on Uighurs to suppress population

Sterilizations, IUDs, and Mandatory Birth Control: The CCP’s Campaign to Suppress Uyghur Birthrates in Xinjiang

Xinjiang Hospitals Aborted, Killed Babies Outside Family Planning Limits: Uyghur Obstetrician

China is Forcibly Aborting Hundreds of Thousands in Xinjiang

Mike Pompeo: On China’s Coercive Family Planning and Forced Sterilization Program in Xinjiang

China imposes forced abortion, sterilization on Uyghurs, investigation shows