China-owned TikTok removes LifeSite video criticizing Biden’s DOJ

(LifeSiteNews) — China-owned social media platform TikTok removed a video published by LifeSiteNews today for allegedly running afoul of the platform’s “community guidelines.”

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, notified LifeSite Wednesday afternoon that it had scrubbed a short clip posted by LSN. In the video, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland in a Fox News segment.

In the now-deleted video, Sen. Cruz spoke about the recently-released first installment of the “Twitter files”, which shined a spotlight on internal company communications surrounding the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was broken by the New York Post weeks before the 2020 election.

Asked about potential civil or criminal charges for Twitter employees involved in suppressing the story, Cruz said that would be unlikely to take place under the Biden administration.

Arguing that National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress about the funding of gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, Cruz said that “Merrick Garland and the DOJ, they won’t prosecute him.”

“So when these clowns come in front of Congress and perjure themselves, I am sadly confident that Merrick Garland will not prosecute them,” Cruz said.

The same clip as posted by LifeSite is still available on Twitter as well as YouTube.

However, the video has been removed from LifeSiteNews’ TikTok account. According to the notification, the video was pulled for violating the platform’s policy on “integrity and authenticity.”

“Trust forms the foundation of our community. We do not allow activities that undermine the integrity of our platform or the authenticity of our users,” the notification read. TikTok told LifeSite it takes down “content and accounts that involve spam or fake engagement, impersonation, or misleading information that causes significant harm.”

It’s unclear how the video in question violated TikTok’s policy. LifeSite has appealed the decision and is awaiting a response.

