China threatens ‘trade war or any other type of war’ on the US after Trump raises tariffs

China’s foreign affairs ministry issued a stark warning after President Donald Trump raised tariffs, saying it is 'ready to fight till the end’ in response to the U.S. trade crackdown.

(LifeSiteNews) — China has stated that it is ready to fight “a trade war or any other type of war” against the U.S. after President Donald Trump imposed increased tariffs on Chinese goods.

In response to Trump raising tariffs on Chinese goods, China’s foreign affairs ministry stated: “If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.”

Reuters reports that on March 4, an extra 10 percent charge on goods from China took effect, in addition to the 10 percent already imposed on February 4 and another 25 percent imposed on Chinese imports imposed during Trump’s first term.

“Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn,” Trump said in his address to Congress on Tuesday, citing high tariffs imposed on U.S. goods by India, China, South Korea, the European Union, and others.

Trump’s new 25 percent duty charges on goods from Canada and Mexico also took effect on Tuesday. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that U.S. officials are still in negotiations with Mexico and Canada, and medication of the tariffs is still possible if the U.S. neighbors commit to doing more to prevent fentanyl from coming into the country.

Share











