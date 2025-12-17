Chinese billionaire buys 100 children through US surrogacy clinics: report

Wealthy Chinese elites are buying surrogate kids in the US, raising questions about the ethics of the fertility business, with experts calling the commodification of children 'abuse.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A Chinese billionaire reportedly paid for 100 children to be created through a number of American surrogacy clinics, raising concerns from a pro-family group.

The Wall Street Journal recently profiled Xu Bo, a Chinese billionaire and video game company executive. The newspaper report that Bo reportedly has 100 children in the United States he had create through surrogacy. A chilling video posted by the Journal shows dozens of toddlers running toward Bo, reportedly saying “daddy.”

This is an ongoing problem, according to the Journal, which reported on “Chinese elites and billionaires who are going outside of China, where domestic surrogacy is illegal, to quietly have large numbers of U.S.-born babies.” All the children born in the United States are automatically citizens, under current law.

“Another wealthy Chinese executive, Wang Huiwu, hired U.S. models and others as egg donors to have 10 girls, with the aim of one day marrying them off to powerful men, according to people close to the executive’s education company,” the newspaper reported.

Unscrupulous investors see the creation of children through surrogates or in vitro fertilization (IVF) as an opportunity to make significant profits.

“The growing Asian market for international fertility services has drawn the attention of American investors, including Peter Thiel, whose family office has backed a chain of IVF clinics across Southeast Asia and a recently opened branch in Los Angeles,” the newspaper reported.

Thiel has reportedly raised millions of dollars for a variety of fertility business ventures, including egg freezing. A Thiel Fellow is also behind a eugenics company that helps parents figure out which human-embryonic children to destroy because of the possibility they might develop a medical condition.

‘Children’s rights’ must come first, advocate says

An advocate for the rights of children said the United States has put adults above kids when it comes to laws.

“When wealthy foreign nationals can shop for women’s wombs, contract for babies, and then use U.S. citizenship laws to their advantage, it’s a sign that the system is fundamentally broken,” Samantha DeLoach told LifeSiteNews via email. She is a spokeswoman for anti-surrogacy campaign group Them Before Us.

“At minimum, the U.S. should stop functioning as a surrogacy haven by banning or strictly limiting commercial surrogacy,” DeLoach said. “Surrogacy contracts treat pregnancy as a service and babies as products – something Them Before Us has consistently opposed because children are not commodities.”

She said the 2014 Obergefell Supreme Court decision is partly to blame, “paving the way for parentage laws that erase mothers and fathers in favor of contracts.”

“Basically, preventing this abuse requires re-centering policy around the rights of the child – especially a child’s right to life, to their biological parents, and to not be intentionally separated from their mother at birth,” she said.

Surrogacy creates ‘psychological stressor’

The children forcibly separated from their biological mothers suffer from surrogacy, DeLoach said.

“Maternal-infant separation is a known physiological and psychological stressor,” she said. “Surrogacy requires this rupture by design, not by accident or tragedy.”

There are also other serious ethical concerns when children are created who are related to each other but do not know it.

“When clinics produce dozens (sometimes hundreds) of genetically related children, you end up with siblings who may never know one another, or worse, may unknowingly form relationships later in life,” she said. “That’s not a hypothetical concern – it’s already happening.”

DeLoach also debunked the argument that surrogacy is empowering for women – in fact, it relies on exploitation, she said, explaining that it reduces pregnancy “to a paid function while wealthier adults reap the benefits.”

“That’s not empowerment. It’s outsourcing pregnancy while insulating buyers from the physical, emotional, and moral costs,” she said.

“At its core, surrogacy flips moral priorities upside down. It asks what adults want instead of asking what children are owed,” DeLoach concluded.

‘Sperm donor’ has 96 kids, raising ethical problems

LifeSiteNews previously highlighted a corollary issue with the fertility business: sperm donors.

One such man, Dylan Stone-Miller, reportedly has 96 kids conceived via his donated sperm.

Yet the Wall Street Journal, which covered Stone-Miller’s story, showed the problem with donation, quoting lesbians who used his sperm.

“As we get to know him more, we all feel more comfortable. But my sense is he is going to feel more entitled, which can be problematic,” Alicia Bowes said. “We need to keep enough walls up to protect our girls and our family, but to make them permeable enough that he can come in.”

“I don’t want Harper [one of the daughters] to feel like she can call him anything,” Bowes said.

“He is not her dad. Period. If she were to say that in front of us, we would straight up say, ‘Dylan is not your dad. He will never be your dad. You don’t have a dad,” Bowes told the Journal. “You have a donor.’”

