Chinese Communist President congratulates Biden on election despite results not finalized 

BEIJING, November 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Chinese President Xi Jinping, has become the latest world leader to issue congratulations to Joe Biden for apparently winning the U.S election, despite the results not yet being certified amid lawsuits regarding voter fraud.

According to a statement released on the website of the Chinese Embassy to the U.S, President Xi said “Promoting healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, but also meets the common expectation of the international community.”

Xi added that “he hopes that the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development.”

The Independent described Xi as “one of the last major international ‘hold outs’” who had yet to congratulate Biden.

Reports suggest that Xi’s message came as a result of President Trump approving the initial stages of Biden’s transition, although Trump promises that he is not conceding the election. Asia News also notes that Xi’s message appeared after Trump “announced new sanctions for US companies that do business with the Chinese military industry.”

The Chinese president joins a list of major world leaders who have all extended congratulations to Biden, despite the election not being yet officially decided.

Only on Wednesday, Sidney Powell released her promised lawsuit in both Georgia and Michigan, pointing to huge voter fraud and violation of the constitution. “The fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundamentally troubling, insidious, and egregious is the systemic adaptation of old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing,’” the complaint says.

Powell’s lawsuit further mentions that “China and Iran spied on the election (and possibly manipulated it).”

Also on Wednesday, Trump told the Pennsylvania State Senate hearing that the election was indeed rigged, saying that Democrats had lost the state and cheated: “This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated. It was a fraudulent election. They flooded the market. They flooded…ballots, and I just want to say to thank everybody for being there. You're doing a tremendous job service.”

“It’s very sad to say it, this election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country, and this election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all of these swing states by a lot,” added the President.

Help stop voter fraud: Project Veritas is accepting voter fraud tips here.