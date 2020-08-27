Chinese defector, human rights activist Chen Guangcheng praises Trump’s ‘courage’ at RNC

PETITION: Hold UN accountable for babies killed by sex-selection abortion! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A human rights activist who defected from China had strong praise at last night’s Republican National Convention for President Trump’s courage and global leadership in dealing with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“When I spoke out against China’s one child policy and other injustices, I was persecuted, beaten, sent to prison, and put under house arrest by the Chinese Communist Party,” recounted Chen Guangcheng, who is blind, and is now a distinguished visiting fellow at the Institute for Policy Research and Catholic Studies at the Catholic University of America.

“I’m forever grateful to the American people for welcoming me and my family to the United States where we are now free,” proclaimed Chen.

“The U.S. must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop CCP’s aggression,” stressed Chen.

“President Trump has led on this, and we need the other countries to join him in this fight, a fight for our future,” he continued. “Standing up to fight unfairness isn’t easy, I know. So does President Trump, but he has shown the courage to lead that fight.”

The human rights activist stressed, “We need to support, vote, and fight for President Trump for the sake of the world.”

Blind from a young age, Chen gained international prominence more than a decade ago for bravely suing the government over its brutal “one-child policy,” which has resulted in forced abortions, estimated to be in the hundreds of millions. He was imprisoned by China’s communist government for his activism.

In 2012 he escaped house arrest and fled to the U.S. embassy in Beijing. He and his family were later allowed to leave for the United States where, in addition to his role as a senior fellow at Catholic University in the nation’s capital, he is also a senior fellow at the Witherspoon Institute.

“I was born and raised in China under the communist despotism. I personally experienced the brutal torture and persecution that the atheists of the Communist Party committed against dissidents,” explained Chen previously. “They have no fear of God or any moral bottom line; they have committed innumerable murders with a total disregard for human life for the sole purpose of maintaining their reign.”

Reggie Littlejohn, president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, commented, “Guangcheng is thoroughly despised by the Chinese Communist Party, because he shamed them before the world by exposing their late-term forced abortion practices. Having Guangcheng speak at the RNC sends a bold message to China: The U.S. will no longer put up with China’s egregious human rights atrocities, but will hold accountable those responsible.”