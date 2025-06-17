Chinese defector warns Communist Party would harvest organs from captured Taiwanese troops

A former Chinese military doctor who witnessed live organ harvesting says the regime has prepared mobile equipment to draw blood and harvest organs from Taiwanese POWs in the event of war.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Chinese military defector has warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plans to harvest organs, blood, and skin from captured Taiwanese troops in the event of war.

Dr. Zheng Zhi, a former doctor in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) now exiled in Canada, revealed the strategy during a June 4–15 screening tour in Taiwan of State Organs, a documentary recounting forced organ harvesting in China.

Zheng, whose eyewitness account features in the film, said he witnessed the “forced harvesting of organs from a living person” by the regime.

He said the PLA’s logistics planning includes taking blood from Taiwanese prisoners of war to treat wounded Chinese soldiers.

“The first thing they might face is having their blood taken,” he said, citing longstanding concerns within the Chinese military over battlefield blood shortages.

He described how PLA planners, faced with the burden of supplying millions of troops, proposed using surrendered Taiwanese soldiers as a live blood source, skin donors, and ultimately organ suppliers.

The regime, he added, has already developed mobile blood processing equipment for front-line deployment.

Zheng told The Epoch Times that there are “no technical barriers” and that “[i]t’s only a matter of numbers.”

His warnings follow decades of reports on China’s forced organ harvesting system, initially targeting Falun Gong practitioners, as well as Uyghur Muslims. The regime continues to deny the allegations despite mounting testimony from whistleblowers and researchers.

The film State Organs itself, directed by Peabody Award-winner Raymond Zhang, follows families of Falun Gong adherents who vanished amid the regime’s suppression of the movement.

By the late 1990s, an estimated 70 to 100 million Chinese practiced Falun Gong before the state crackdown began. Their organs, Zheng said, became “state organs.”

The film’s hosts reported over 100 threats demanding the screenings be canceled – likely linked to the CCP, organizers believe.

Taiwan outlawed transplant tourism in 2015 and is considering further legal restrictions. Taiwanese Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh, who attended the screenings, said the revelations struck close to home: “It pained me to think I have friends who went to China for liver and heart transplants.”

The claim that Taiwanese troops could be repurposed as “blood banks” reflects what Zheng called the CCP’s disregard for moral limits. “The CCP has no human moral baseline,” he said.

While Zheng’s account highlights the brutality of the Chinese Communist Party’s wartime planning, it raises a broader concern. In the United States and elsewhere, so-called “brain death” has been used to justify harvesting organs from living patients, some of whom later recovered.

In some jurisdictions in the West, the law presumes consent for organ donation in the event of a brain death diagnosis. Individuals may have the option to opt out, making it important to understand local regulations and practices.

