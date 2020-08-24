Chinese doctors propose killing unborn twins, triplets with microwaves

PETITION: Hold UN accountable for babies killed by sex-selection abortion! Sign the petition here.

BEIJING, China, August 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A group of Chinese doctors has published a proposal for killing unwanted unborn twins or triplets by microwaving them.

Jialei Xi, Ziyi Cheng, Tianchen Wu, and other authors plan to use microwaves to selectively destroy one of two or more unborn babies sharing a placenta, and they published their protocol in the British Medical Journal on August 13. Their article is called “Microwave ablation [i.e. destruction] versus radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of severe complicated monochorionic pregnancies in China protocol for a pilot randomised controlled trial.”

The doctors state that “complicated monochorionic [i.e. placenta-sharing] twin pregnancies” are “associated” with illness and death, and that some of them are so “severe” that one of the babies must be killed so that the other might live.

“Complicated monochorionic twin pregnancies are often associated with high perinatal morbidity and mortality, some of which are severe enough to require a gestational reduction surgery to improve fetal survival and reduce disabilities,” they wrote.

“Gestational reduction surgery” means killing one or more infants in a multiple pregnancy.

One reason doctors may want to kill an identical twin in utero is Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, in which the twins share a circulatory system, thanks to a disease of the placenta. In this situation, one baby donates blood to another baby. The donor baby’s growth may be retarded in this situation, and the recipient baby may be overwhelmed by the excess fluid, leading to heart failure. Both babies can be in danger of death. However, laser surgery can improve their chances of survival by sealing all the abnormal blood vessels connecting them.

The Chinese researchers, who do not refer to any chance to save all the babies in a difficult multiple pregnancy, say that the most common procedure to kill one baby while attempting to leave the other unharmed is “radiofrequency ablation.” This is a procedure in which heat from radio waves is used to cauterize human tissue, often to stop nerves from signaling pain to the brain or to kill small tumors. As an abortion method, a needle is inserted in the twin, and an electrical current passes through it, essentially boiling the fetus alive.

These doctors, however, would like to study the use of “microwave ablation” to kill the unwanted child, saying that it is “reported to be better” than radiofrequency abortion.

“While radiofrequency ablation is currently the most commonly used procedure with higher fetal survival [sic] and fewer maternal and fetal complications [sic] compared with other surgical methods, the therapeutic effect of microwave ablation (MWA) is reported to be better, presumably due to the higher thermal effect and fewer restrictions,” they wrote.

“Currently there is limited evidence to prove the feasibility of MWA for selective reduction. The aim of this pilot study is to explore the feasibility, efficacy and safety of MWA reduction for severe complicated monochorionic pregnancies and may provide evidence for using the MWA in intrauterine surgeries extensively.”

Microwave ablation uses microelectric waves to heat human tissue until it dies. Again, although it is normally used to cauterize nerves or destroy cancer, in this proposal the researchers plan to burn unborn children alive.

The doctors explain that 60 eligible patients with complicated pregnancies in which twins share a placenta will be used in the study, half in the microwave abortion group, and half in the radiofrequency abortion group. The study will continue until six months after the surviving baby is born.

“This study was approved by the ethical review committee of the Peking University Third Hospital (Beijing, China),” they assure their readers.

The project seems to be ongoing. The Peking University study, entitled “Microwave Ablation vs Radiofrequency Ablation in the Management of Complicated Monochorionic Pregnancies” was recorded by the U.S. National Library of Medicine in June 2019. It was to begin in mid-July 2019, and it was to end in November 2020.