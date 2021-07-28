Chiropractor: FDA knew about potential COVID vaccine side effects last October

July 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — As the adverse events count related to COVID-19 vaccines continues to grow around the world, an American medical practitioner has claimed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had advance notice of some of the possible severe health defects now being reported following use of the jabs, including death, before granting them “emergency use authorization” (EUA) for distribution among the general public.

Bryan Ardis, a chiropractor who has closely followed the trial, development, and public administration of COVID-19 vaccines, spoke with Brannon Howse during his live segment on Lindell TV in a June 11 interview. Ardis explained that the FDA had been presented a document detailing the potential side effects of the proposed anti-COVID jabs for monitoring as early as October 22, 2020, at least two months before the release of the first mRNA gene therapy.

The document, titled “Plans for Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness,” was produced by the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), the express aim of which is “to protect and promote the public health, in part by ensuring the safety and efficacy” of vaccines regulated by the FDA.

In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CBER drafted a list of 22 categories of “possible adverse event outcomes” following use of the COVID jabs, including death, and totalling 110 diseases, according to Ardis.

In what was described by Ardis as “the most incredibly damning document I’ve seen this year,” the doctor explained that each of the 22 symptoms listed on slide 16 of the presentation represent several related conditions, emphasizing in particular the inclusion of autoimmune diseases. Though one single bullet-point, the condition accounts for some “eighty diagnosable diseases in America, including fibromyalgia, diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus.” He noted that the document can be found saved on LifeSiteNews here.

The list also included death as a possible outcome of “vaccine” usage, as well as “pregnancy and birth outcomes,” which Ardis described as “miscarriages, still births,” both of which have been reported extensively. The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), co-run by the FDA and the CDC, shows that from the COVID-19 “vaccines” being rolled out last December until July 16, 2021, at least 2,488 pregnant women have reported an adverse event after taking one of the jabs. Of this number, 850 have reported either miscarriage, fetal abnormalities, premature birth, or some other pregnancy-related injury.

On top of pregnancy-related injuries, the number of blood clotting disorders reported to VAERS now stands at a staggering 7,633, of which 6,000, or 78 percent, followed mRNA jabs. Deaths in the U.S. following use of COVID “vaccines” have reached 5,467, with 20 percent of those occurring within 48 hours of receiving the shot and a further 34 percent in those who took ill within 48 hours of receiving their jab.

Many of the “possible adverse event outcomes” from the jabs listed by the CBER have come to bear, including multiple cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, a dangerous inflammation of the heart. These conditions can also fall under the umbrella symptom detailed in the CBER report named “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children” (MIS-C). Ardis claimed that the syndrome “never existed” before the introduction of the cautionary document for COVID “vaccines,” but that the Mayo Clinic defines the condition now as “the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes” becoming severely inflamed.

The Mayo Clinic also suggested MIS-C “to be a complication of COVID-19” and that Pfizer’s mRNA shot against the virus may prevent the condition in children 12 years old and above, to whom the jabs are now being offered.

In the U.S., VAERS reporting shows a total of 1,848 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID jabs, the vast majority of which can be attributed to Pfizer’s mRNA shot. Among that number are 383 reports of 12–17-year-olds suffering heart inflammation. 17 deaths within the younger age group have so far been reported.

These numbers, however, are thought to vastly underrepresent the actual instances of vaccine related injuries. A study into vaccine injury reporting by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care estimated that as few as 1 percent of injuries are reported to VAERS. Vaccine injury activist group Children’s Health Defense acknowledged that doctors “receive little or no training in how to recognize a vaccine adverse reaction, nor are they trained in medical school on how to file a report in VAERS.”

Although the document outlining the potential injuries from the shots is publicly available, the symptoms described within were not made readily known to those who were administered the jabs, and in fact a separate document was drawn up by the FDA some months later for distribution alongside the “vaccines,” according to Ardis, listing headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and chills as possible side effects of the experimental mRNA jabs.

Ardis noted that all of the announced effects one might expect “are very mild, flu like symptoms” and not the life-threatening illnesses described in the document presented to the FDA in October of 2020.

“The disgusting part of this whole thing is that you’ve been lied to and had information withheld from you to be able to make a true, informed consent about getting a vaccine,” Ardis said. “You couldn’t actually know whether or not it was safe for you without knowing all the risks and the benefits.”

To this end “they excluded all of the listed 22 bullet-point [adverse events] … they didn’t include a single one of those on their fact sheets that accompany the emergency use authorization sheets for each vaccine,” noted Ardis.

LifeSiteNews reached out to the FDA for clarification on the nature of the CBER document and whether the advisories within were specific to the COVID jabs or if such monitoring documents are general and apply to many vaccines. No response was received before publication.

Meanwhile, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reversed the recent guidance that permitted “fully vaccinated” individuals the freedom not to don a mask while indoors, apparently owing to breakthrough infections rising among vaccinated people. “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” the new guidance for vaccinated individuals now determines.