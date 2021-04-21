Choices, not race, determine success in America, immigrant Melissa Tate tells LifeSite

April 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Having grown up in Zimbabwe before immigrating to America, author Melissa Tate has a strikingly different take on race and opportunity than that espoused by the likes of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and American liberals.

Tate is the author of the recently-released Choice Privilege: What’s Race Got to Do With It? “Born and raised in Africa, Melissa came to the United States at the age of nineteen to attend college, where she earned a degree in Business Administration,” her bio reads. “After working for a large bank for three years as an investment advisor, Melissa started her own business. By age twenty-seven, Tate had a thriving small business with several employees. She is married to her college sweetheart and is, today, a mother of three.”

LifeSiteNews recently sat down with Tate for an interview about her experiences and her perspective:

“I came at a time when my own country was going through an economic collapse due to socialism, but I was able to come here by the supernatural provision of God and hard work,” she says. “I was able to get myself through college, I started my own business, and have led a pretty good life. When I hear this narrative that America is systemically racist I know it to be false.”

She says she feels grief upon hearing the notion of systemic racism, “because I see the manipulation of the people of America and the division that it’s creating, and it really puts a lot of grief to me because I know that it is something that is false and the premises that this ideology rely on are completely false.”

Tate recalled that she experienced Zimbabwe as a “multicultural country [where] everybody got along,” which she credited to an understanding that perceived injustices of the past should be left in the past rather than used as a source of perpetual resentment. However, she says, near the end of his tenure the country’s former president, Robert Mugabe, “started to have this narrative, and it was mostly driven by the corruption that he had put into his own country, that he was now scapegoating to the white community.

“So I see the parallel with what’s going on in the United States, where you have a very corrupt Democrat Party, a very corrupt political establishment, that has taken a lot of wealth from the middle class in America and is now scapegoating it on white people, white supremacy,” Taste laments. “Even Christians and conservatives don’t see this for what it is, because it comes in the form of altruism, it comes in the form of diversity and inclusion and these buzzwords that they use, but when you peel it back it’s really a Marxist ideology that is designed to racially divide and conquer.”

That point, she says, was the purpose of both her book and its title, which crosses out the “white” in “white privilege” to replace it with a more meaningful and productive variable.

“It’s not the color of your skin that determines the quality of your life, it’s the choices that you make in life, and I am a testament to that,” Tate told LifeSiteNews. “Because being a black woman I came to America, I made good choices, and I have a good quality of life.”