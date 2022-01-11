Choose to live in the truth in 2022, even if it’s uncomfortable at times

Bishop Joseph Strickland gave practical spiritual advice to help listeners start the new year off right.

(LifeSiteNews) — On today’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland gave practical spiritual advice to help listeners start the new year off right.

His Excellency emphasized the need to conform to God’s will for our lives. Although God’s will is simple for us to understand — namely, our salvation — the challenging part is actually living in accordance with it. Speaking from personal experience, Bishop Strickland recommended regularly praying and meditating on the Our Father to help us discern how we can best live out His will.

Strickland also advised listeners to get in the habit of doing something as simple as making the Sign of the Cross whenever they pass by a Catholic church, because “in the churches, Christ is present there in the Tabernacle.”

“But if you could step in and make a visit to Christ and the Blessed Sacrament, that would be even better. And I think that would flow from being more conscious,” he added.

Tying into what he said about discerning and living God’s will, Bishop Strickland reiterated that following Christ is a matter of making the right daily choices, of preferring the light and the truth, even if it’s uncomfortable at times.

“I hope and pray that many will continue in 2022 to seek to choose the light of Christ, even though light for all of us sometimes blinds us, sometimes exposes things that need to be changed in our hearts and in our lives,” he said. “But light is ultimately the source of life in very natural ways and in supernatural ways. So I think that we need to really embrace that call of making a choice and always choosing the truth, choosing Christ, choosing life. The choices we make really do make a difference.”

