Chris Christie drops out of 2024 presidential race, continues to attack Trump

The pro-LGBT former governor and failed presidential candidate said he still wants to stop Donald Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced he will no longer be running for the GOP presidential nomination.

Christie made the announcement during a town hall in New Hampshire yesterday. The former Republican governor, who staked his campaign on trying to stop Donald Trump, said that is still his goal.

He also ran in 2016 before dropping out and campaigning for Trump. During his speech yesterday, he explained away his previous support for Trump by saying that he did it because he thought he could change him into a better president.

Throughout the campaign, Christie came out in support of socially liberal positions, including opposing bans on the surgical and chemical mutilation of gender-confused kids. He also said he would not sign a federal prohibition on abortions at six weeks and praised states that had rejected abortion restrictions or expanded the legality of abortion as a “great democratic event.” He also said he now supports same-sex “marriage.”

“It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination,” said on Wednesday. “Which is why I’m suspending my campaign for president of the United States.”

“I’m going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition,” Gov. Christie said.

He also echoed left-wing talking points about Trump “stoking anger” and promoting “divisiveness.”

He also praised the “freedom fighters” of Ukraine and blamed “petty politics” for getting in the way of support for the country.

The election dropout spent a good portion of the speech talking about himself and also criticizing his other primary opponents for not being critical enough toward Trump.

During one part of his dropout speech, he criticized his other opponents for supporting the possibility of voting for a “convicted criminal” for president, in reference to Trump, the former federal prosecutor said.

Christie, in speech dropping out of presidential race, criticizes his opponents for saying they'd hypothetically vote for a convicted criminal for president. Trump has not been convicted of a crime. Video credit: https://t.co/Ei4nKmzl6h pic.twitter.com/0ShgKW3Hpb — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) January 11, 2024

Trump has never been convicted of a crime, however.

He later made comments that Ambassador Nikki Haley would get “smoked.” Christie was polling at 12 percent in New Hampshire, according to the latest polling data from RealClearPolitics.

The professed Catholic recently came out in support of same-sex “marriage,” citing the Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans.

“[T]his past week or two, Pope Francis is now allowing ‘blessings’ of same-sex couples; even the Church is changing,” Christie said at a town hall at the end of December.

“Society has changed, and what people are accepting in our country now is different than when I was growing up, certainly than when I was your age,” he also said. “And you know, I don’t have any objection to it any longer. In the end, I think I’ve been convinced.”

His change of position drew criticism from Bishop Joseph Strickland during a recent episode of “Faith & Reason.”

Bp. Strickland called it “evil” for Christie to “latch onto” support for same-sex “marriage.”

“That is evil, because the truth doesn’t change, and the Church doesn’t change her proclamation of the truth,” the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, said.

Christie has struggled before to understand Catholic Church teaching on human sexuality.

In 2015, he said that he and his wife used birth control. “Does that make me an awful Catholic, because I believed and practiced that function during part of my life?” he said. “I don’t think so, but you know what? I’m only going to find out when it’s my time to be judged.”

The Catholic Church condemns the use of birth control as a mortal sin.

