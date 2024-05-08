Chris Cuomo refuses to apologize for pushing COVID shots after revealing his own side effects

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo also claimed that he never said he suffers from a vaccine injury, adding that 'government people' called him to reprimand him for criticizing the COVID shot.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has refused to apologize for shaming those who refused the COVID vaccine but has admitted that he is taking ivermectin to treat his “long COVID.”

During a May 7 interview on conservative commentator Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, Cuomo, who is known for having pushed COVID regulations and the experimental vaccines, justified telling people to take the COVID shot, just days after he appeared to admit that he also suffers from a vaccine injury.

“Apology? Of course not,” he said.

“I believe as a leader at that time you had a duty to be thorough about what you were putting out there as opposed to just playing politics,” he continued.

👀 Chris Cuomo Says He Does Not Apologize for Shaming People Who Didn’t Take the Vaccine, Reveals He Is Taking Ivermectin Now “My doctors say I have ‘Long COVID’. I have the symptoms, they showed me my blood work. It scared the bejesus out of me to see this glowing micro-clot… pic.twitter.com/7vFU2GkvhZ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 8, 2024

Cuomo claimed that when the COVID vaccine was introduced in late 2020, the basis of questioning taking the shot was “because I say so,” not strong evidence.

Cuomo apparently chose to ignore that most who were skeptical of the COVID shot pointed to its fast development, lack of testing, and unbalanced risk-to-benefit ratio as reasons not to take the vaccine.

“I do not fault myself for telling people at the time what the government was giving us as best practices,” he continued, admitting that “we now have the data to prove that there are thousands of people who have had adverse effects that are not getting attention, let alone treatment.”

Cuomo also discussed his now-viral interview with vaccine-injured nurse practitioner Shaun Barcavage in which Cuomo seemed to reveal that he also suffers from a vaccine injury.

“We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, a.k.a. side effects,” Cuomo said in the earlier interview. “But nobody’s really talking about it because they’re too afraid of blame, and they just want it to go away.”

“But the problem is, people like Shaun and me and millions of others who still have weird stuff with their blood work, and their lives, and their feelings physically are not going away,” he added.

However, now Cuomo is claiming that he never said his condition was caused by the COVID vaccine, instead saying that he is diagnosed with “long COVID.”

“My doctors say I have ‘long COVID,'” he said. “I have the symptoms, they showed me my blood work. It scared the bejesus out of me to see this glowing micro-clot stuff that they see in my blood. It really shook me up so I’m doing all the protocols.”

However, perhaps Cuomo’s statement can be explained by his next revelation: “After that clip, I got called by government people b******* at me because I said the vaccine wasn’t perfect.”

Cuomo explained that politics “put us in a toxic environment” where there’s “no curiosity about the vaccine” and we don’t have “robust” investigations into the COVID vaccine.

“Because they only see politics,” he explained. “They only see advantage.”

Cuomo also revealed that he is taking a “regular dose of ivermectin” to treat his “long COVID.”

“We were given bad information about ivermectin,” he stated, explaining that he has since talked to doctors who know ivermectin is effective.

“The real question is why? Everyone is going to say ‘Joe Rogan was right,'” he said. “Yeah, he was right.”

While ivermectin was scorned as a treatment for COVID during the “pandemic,” a large body of accumulated studies has found it to be irrefutably highly effective for treating COVID when given early and with the correct protocol.

Cuomo’s statements mark a 180-degree change from his promotion of the experimental shots when their first became available to the public in 2020.

Cuomo was also a staunch supporter of COVID regulations despite being exposed for insisting to his viewers wearing a mask is of utmost importance while refusing to wear one himself.

However, since the vaccine rollout, excess deaths have skyrocketed in countries where the mRNA vaccines were administered en masse. Similarly, CDC recently disclosed 780,000 new reports of serious side effects from the shot.

The latest conservative estimate is that over 17 million worldwide died from receiving the injections, making this the worst man-caused medical catastrophe in history.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

