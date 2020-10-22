Chris Cuomo supports mask mandates, but refuses to follow his apartment building’s

NEW YORK, October 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Tucker Carlson has called out CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for insisting to his viewers wearing a mask is of utmost importance but refusing to wear one himself.

Carlson presented his depiction of Cuomo: “If there was a shrine to the patron saint of paper surgical masks somewhere in the countryside of Portugal, Chris Cuomo would go there each summer. He would crawl on his knees if he had to, such is his devotion.”

Yet regardless of this apparent very public devotion to masks, Cuomo has been threatened with a $500 fine for his own repeated refusal to wear one. Carlson has obtained a copy of an August letter sent to Cuomo by the management of his apartment building in New York City, which rebukes him for moving around the building without a mask.

The letter begins: “Dear Mr. Cuomo, as I am sure you know, because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, on April 15, 2020 Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order 202.17, which requires anyone over the age of two to wear a face mask or cloth that covers their mouth and nose while in a public space.”

Carlson interjected, “It’s a fair guess that Chris Cuomo already knew that because after all, he's the mask guy. And, of course, his own brother issued the order.” However, in spite of this and despite Cuomo’s own frequent calls on air for the public to wear masks, he has ignored his own advice.

The letter continues: “You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings. Even though staff members have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have refused to do so. This is a violation of the Executive Order, building policy, and it places other residents and our staff at risk. There are no exceptions to this rule and you are required to comply.”

Fox News reports that they called the building manager, who confirmed writing the letter.

This is not the first time that Chris Cuomo has been exposed for mask hypocrisy. On Easter Sunday, April 12, he was seen out cycling near his home, despite having announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31. The presenter was challenged by another cyclist for not self-isolating, to which he replied, “What the hell do you know about this? What do you know about the rules?”

Cuomo later recalled the event in his Sirius XM radio show, terming the cyclist as “some jackass, loser, fat tire biker.” Some weeks later, Cuomo shared a video on his CNN show, in which he “officially” left his basement quarantine where he had supposedly been for “weeks.”

The CNN host has frequently urged people to wear masks, even stating that mask wearing “should be a choice, until you don’t make the right choice.” He also lambasted Vice President Mike Pence for not wearing a mask during his April visit to the Mayo Clinic.

Cuomo recently went on a rant against President Donald Trump, after the footage aired showing the president waving from the White House balcony without a mask. Cuomo stated: “He takes off his mask while he’s still infected, like that’s some show of strength. It’s weak as it gets.”

So prolific is Cuomo’s pro-mask preaching, that Carlson even styles Cuomo as “this country’s foremost and most fearless defender of mask goodness.”

Despite the numerous state mandates to wear a mask, their effectiveness has been proven to be minimal at best. Even the World Health Organization declared that “the widespread use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence and there are potential benefits and harms to consider.”

Alex Berenson, a former journalist for the New York Times, told Carlson in an interview that “Masks have become a talisman” despite offering no real benefit to the wearer.

Carlson himself recently warned that masks are being used to promote liberal hysteria and force people into submission. In reference to mandatory masks outside, he claimed, “Rules like that are not about public health. Rules like that are a form of obedience training. They’re trying to see what they can make you do.”