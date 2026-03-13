‘Christ is King’ billboard unveiled in California

A group of Catholic pro-life activists in San Diego gathered on Saturday to welcome the unveiling of LifeSiteNews' first 'Christ is King' billboard in California.

Help LifeSiteNews erect more billboards across the U.S.: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — A group of Catholic pro-life activists in San Diego gathered on Saturday to welcome the unveiling of LifeSiteNews’ first “Christ is King” billboard in California.

Made up mainly of sidewalk counselors, including 40 Days for Life activists, the group consecrated the human race to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and prayed the Rosary under the billboard on Pacific Highway.

They were joined by LifeSiteNews reader Mario Cataldo, who regularly displays Sacred Heart banners on busy highways and spreads the Gospel with St. Paul Street Evangelization in San Diego.

“Here in San Diego the secular culture, and even the demonic, hoist all manner of posters over our freeways from time to time, and I was just sick of seeing nothing giving our people real hope and love,” Cataldo said. “That is why I am deeply grateful for LifeSite’s new billboard high above our city proclaiming Christ our King!”

Pamela Rieger, a 40 Days for Life activist who organized the gathering, told LifeSiteNews that people came from all over the local diocese, including from two hours away in Orange County, to pray under the new billboard.

“They are all involved in praying and sidewalk counseling at various Planned Parenthood abortion facilities,” Mrs. Rieger said. “We sang hymns, prayed the Rosary, prayed the Consecration, waived to people passing by, and held our signs up. It was truly a Holy Spirit-filled time. … Truly a lot of dedicated and passionate people for the Gospel of Life!”

The “Christ is King” billboards have now been erected in nine states and viewed over 15 million times, with LifeSiteNews hoping to bring them to every state, and to Canada.

In California, as across the Western world, many people have turned their backs on God.

The consequences of this apostasy are indeed seen everywhere: innocent babies murdered; families and societies destroyed; crime rampant; vice triumphant; and countless lives devoid of meaning and filled with anguish and despair.

Worst of all, men and women die every day without the grace of God and enter immediately into the eternal sufferings of Hell.

But there is a solution to this evil.

And you can be part of it.

Pope Pius XI taught, “When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace and harmony.”

When mankind turns back to Christ the King, our society will be transformed. Babies will be cherished and protected once again, families and communities will flourish, and the grace of God will transform hearts and prepare souls for eternal life with Him.

To bring the day of restoration closer, Pius XI asked us “once more to render public homage to Christ.”

With your support LifeSiteNews is doing just that.

Your support for this campaign will give public honor to Jesus Christ, lead thousands of souls to knowledge of His Kingship, and bring the restoration of our society one step closer.

Fundraising continues for a billboard in Florida, a billboard truck in Maine (where static billboards are banned), and for more states to be covered using this general fund.

Together we will be fulfilling the mission entrusted to us by Pope Pius XI.

Together we will be giving public honor to Jesus Christ.

Thank you for your support!

Help LifeSiteNews erect more billboards across the U.S.: LifeFunder

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