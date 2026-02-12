‘Christ is King’: Catholic kicked off Religious Liberty Commission responds to LifeSite petition

'I would rather die than surrender my faith in Christ, and be forced to bow to a foreign nation demanding I forsake the Truth,' said Carrie Prejean Boller.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic woman kicked off President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission for denouncing Zionism has reposted LifeSite’s petition in support of her.

The petition, which can be signed here, was created after Carrie Prejean Boller declared during the commission’s antisemitism hearing in Washington, D.C., that “I am a Catholic, and Catholics don’t embrace Zionism.”

“Thank you. I would rather die than surrender my faith in Christ, and be forced to bow to a foreign nation demanding I forsake the Truth. Christ is King,” she wrote on X, quote-tweeting LifeSite.

READ: Catholic woman ousted from Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission after denouncing Zionism

Boller’s denunciation of Zionism, a racial supremacist ideology claiming Jews have a unique right to Israel and surrounding occupied territories, was part of a tense discussion that lasted several minutes. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, chairman of the Commission, announced afterward that he had made the decision to expel Boller.

In response to Patrick’s announcement, Boller claimed he does not have the “authority” to remove her because the Commission and its members were created and appointed by Trump.

“This is a gross overstepping of your role and leads me to believe you are acting in alignment with a Zionist political framework that hijacked the hearing, rather than in defense of religious liberty,” she wrote on X.

“Unless and until I receive written notice from the President of the United States requesting my removal, I will continue to defend religious freedom for all religions on this Commission.”

As of Thursday morning, LifeSite’s petition calling on readers to stand with Boller has garnered over 1,000 signatures. Click here to sign it.

