Christian actor Kirk Cameron calls on March for Life attendees to obey true ‘commander in chief’ Jesus Christ

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — American actor and popular Christian speaker Kirk Cameron delivered a rousing speech at Friday’s March for Life in Washington, D.C., promoting life and exhorting pro-lifers to continue to obey the directives of the true “Commander in Chief,” Jesus Christ.

“So excited to be here with you. I love to see your signs, your smiles, and your hearts filled with love and compassion for moms and babies and families,” Cameron said upon taking the stage at the 49th annual March for Life.

“Why are we here? The Bible, the book that built America, says that those who hate God love death. But we’re the family of faith. We love God, therefore we love life,” the former Growing Pains star told the audience.

“And our hope is not in the White House, it’s not in Congress, our hope is not in the people that govern us or the laws we make in this nation, our hope is in the power of God working in the hearts of His people,” Cameron said.

“And this issue of life is very personal for me,” he continued, explaining that his wife Chelsea was adopted as a child, and that four of the Camerons’ six children were also adopted, leading the actor to assert that his family is “here as a result of loving, compassionate, and courageous people like you who are marching today at the March for Life.”

Cameron, who starred in the 2008 film Fireproof which promoted the Christian understanding of indissoluble marriage, told the audience he has teamed up with the makers of that film to produce a new movie entitled Lifemark which is set to be released later this year.

Based on a true story, Cameron said the new Kendrick Brothers film “highlights the value and preciousness of life in the womb, and the beauty of adoption,” and explains “how one life can impact so many.”

The actor closed out his comments by encouraging March for Life participants to strive to defend life always, not just during the March, and to always keep their eyes on Christ

“We’re going to be marching together this afternoon. But after this day is over, I want us all to remember to continue the marching orders that have been given to us by our Commander in Chief Who lives in the heavenly places,” Cameron said to rousing applause. “And His executive orders trump all executive orders. And the mandates from Heaven remind us to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with our God. That’s what we will be doing this afternoon, and I’m proud to be with you. God bless you guys.”

The 2022 March for Life may be among the most consequential for the pro-life movement.

Pro-life and pro-abortion advocates alike recognize that Roe v. Wade, the infamous 1973 Supreme Court ruling which found a “constitutional right to abortion,” could be overturned as early as this spring if the Court rules in favor of the pro-life side in the much anticipated Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Dobbs case in December 2021. The justices are expected to render their decision by June.

