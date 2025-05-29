Christian advocacy group calls on Pope Leo XIV to reverse Vatican-China deal

ChinaAid is urging Pope Leo XIV to abandon the Vatican’s widely condemned deal with China’s communist regime, noting that it has only led to increased persecution against Catholics.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Christian nonprofit ChinaAid, which advocates for persecuted Christians in China, is urging Pope Leo XIV to withdraw from Pope Francis’ secretive deal with the communist Chinese government and defend oppressed believers in the country.

“Since its signing, religious persecution in China, particularly against Catholics, has escalated, not diminished,” the group wrote in a statement. “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to tighten its control over religious life while the Vatican remains publicly silent.”

“At least 10 bishops and priests are imprisoned or missing,” ChinaAid continued. “Churches are still being destroyed. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin vanished after being penalized for conducting Mass without state approval. Meanwhile, the Vatican’s silence has left China’s underground Catholics feeling betrayed.”

“A recent incident on March 23, 2025, illustrates this brutal reality. In Shanxi Province, Chinese special police raided a Catholic prayer site during Lent. Faithful worshippers were assaulted, with one father of three left in a coma. The priest and others were arrested. Surveillance in the region has since intensified.”

The group also noted that Chinese authorities have installed illegitimate “bishops” without Vatican approval, including two shortly before Pope Leo XIV’s election.

ChinaAid further pointed out that other religious groups face violent repression under China’s communist regime, including Protestants and Uyghur Muslims.

“Now is the time for courage. The persecuted do not need appeasement; they need truth, hope, and bold advocacy,” the nonprofit said.

Pope Leo XIV recently signaled concern for Chinese Catholics in a Regina Caeli address in which he highlighted a Polish priest martyred by communists.

In addition to ChinaAid, numerous Catholics have called on the Vatican to reverse the widely criticized China deal, which was negotiated by the late, disgraced ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick and overseen by left-wing Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

