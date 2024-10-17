Christian credit union, pro-life diaper company partner to celebrate and support new families

Pro-life diaper brand EveryLife and America’s Christian Credit Union join forces to provide baby gift boxes, diaper donations, and adoption support, helping American families while promoting the sanctity of life across the nation.

(The Daily Signal) — Pro-life diaper company EveryLife is partnering with America’s Christian Credit Union to celebrate new life and support women in crisis pregnancies.

EveryLife, America’s fastest-growing diaper company, announced October 9 that it will partner with the credit union “to champion the sanctity of life and provide meaningful support to families across the nation.”

The organizations will work together to provide gift boxes to bank employees who become parents to a new baby, new baby gift boxes for bank members with an adoption loan, and diaper donations for pregnancy resource centers in need when a new ACCU member opens an account using the EveryLife promo code.

“All of those donations that ACCU will be giving out when a customer comes on and opens up a checking account, those will actually go to the pregnancy centers that are in our network, that we are partnered with, that we know are an urgent need of those supplies,” Sarah Gabel Seifert, president and cofounder of EveryLife, told The Daily Signal. “So, we’re super-grateful for their effort and helping us be able to fuel these pregnancy centers with more of the essentials so they can help our families.”

New ACCU members who open accounts using the promo code “EveryLife” through January 31 also get $100 bonuses.

The credit union provides members with low-rate adoption loans to cover the costs of legal fees and travel. Due to the partnership with EveryLife, the moment child placement happens, families with adoption loans will get new baby gift boxes.

“Supplying these resources to the families that are growing is only going to give them hope and feel like they’re supported every step of the way, as they welcome in a new little one or even a grandbaby,” Seifert said. “It’s going to help people feel like they have the support that they need, and to be encouraged to hopefully have more children, because they have a company that’s backing that growth, and that is only going to result in positive things.”

ACCU’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Frank Clement said promoting stronger families is a core pillar for the credit union. He said: “This collaboration with EveryLife provides a great opportunity to fulfill our mission.”

“We are excited to link arms with the EveryLife team to support the parents within our credit union community and at pregnancy centers across the country,” Clement told The Daily Signal.

On Wednesday, EveryLife also launched a new corporate partnership page on its website for other businesses to join its mission of supporting families.

“We will have the opportunity for others that are interested to follow suit, and we will work with them to create a partnership program that makes sense for their organization,” Seifert said.

Existing corporate partnerships besides the ACCU collaboration include programs with Hobby Lobby, Seven Weeks Coffee, and We the Free Signs.

Launched by Public Square, an app that provides an online marketplace for people to buy products from “values-aligned businesses” instead of woke companies, EveryLife offers parents the option to buy diapers from a company that aligns with their values and that directly funds pro-life initiatives.

EveryLife says on its website that a portion of its proceeds go directly to Live Action, a pro-life non-profit group that advocates for the unborn.

EveryLife says its products are “without phthalates, parabens, dyes, fragrances, lotions, latex and hundreds of other ingredients that can be harmful to baby’s developing brain and body.”

Seifert hopes EveryLife’s partnership with ACCU will help foster a culture of life.

“When we start to see companies like ACCU stand for every precious life, the way that they are doing through this partnership, I think this is really how we start to see a cultural shift to one that does embrace life and celebrate parenthood,” Seifert said. “The more that we start to see companies like this make this kind of outward stance, I believe it really does impact culture, and it makes it easy – or easier – for these families to feel like they really have the support and the essentials that they need.”

In an age when having children is costly and often even discouraged, Seifert hopes the partnership with ACCU and other like-minded companies will make it easier for people to have more children.

“When we start to see companies championing that mindset, it really can encourage people to have more children, and we know that strong families really secure a strong nation,” she said.

“So, I think this sends a message out loud and proud, hopefully to all of our communities and really other businesses, to consider doing something similar, because it really can make a difference,” Seifert continued, “not only for the employees and the people they work with, but also to this cultural darkness that we see in this topic of life, and shifted to one that’s full of positivity and one that really celebrates every precious life, absolutely.”

Reprinted with permission from The Daily Signal.

