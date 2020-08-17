Christian doctor: Don’t let mask mandates stop you from publicly worshiping God, defending preborn

PETITION: Support pastors fighting against oppressive state mandates! Sign the petition here.

PENSACOLA, Florida, August 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A pro-life doctor explained that while there are reasonable precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, masks should not serve as “handcuffs” that prevent public worship of God or advocacy for the unborn.

Dr. William Lile, a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist in Florida, recently released a video comparing wearing face masks to wearing “handcuffs,” explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic has been hijacked by elites who are wielding it as a “political tool” for control and manipulation.

Lile encouraged reasonable precautionary measures when it comes to the virus. “I mean, be smart, wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate, and take normal precautions, but, if this is acting like handcuffs and preventing you from going to church and worshiping, then you have a problem.”

“If this is acting like handcuffs and preventing you from doing your God-given duty of sharing the Gospel, the good news,” he warned, “then you have a problem.”

“If this is acting like handcuffs and is preventing you from doing your God-given duty of defending God's preborn that were created in the image of God at that moment of conception, then you have a problem.”

The Gospel is the solution to “all of our problems in this country,” Lile explained. “It is the Gospel that changes hearts; it is the Gospel that changes minds, and it is the Gospel that changes behavior.”

Referring to the upcoming presidential election, he warned Americans to exercise their religious and free speech rights before it’s too late.

“Don't let this paper set of handcuffs turn into real handcuffs made of steel because, if we don't exercise our rights and break this flimsy paper handcuff, then 80 days from now, the results of the election could have us seen in real handcuffs.”

“We are already seeing pastors being arrested for holding services,” he continued. “We are already seeing people peacefully demonstrating in front of abortion clinics defending God's preborn being arrested.”

“Don't let this prevent you from doing your God-given duty and performing the mission that He has called us to because in 80 days, the future of this country could dramatically change.”

“I'm going to be here to fight,” Lile said. “I want you to join me to rise up to engage in this battle because demonic forces are raining down on this nation just like raindrops did on Noah's ark when God closed the door to the ark. So do your duty.”

“Be safe but be engaged,” he concluded. “If Jesus comes this Sunday, I would not want to be caught in my bed watching church on Zoom.”